 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This fantasy Minesweeper roguelite is my new Steam Deck buddy

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Despite the fact that I can run console-quality games on my Steam Deck, that’s not usually what I actually want play on the device. Instead, I’m always looking for smaller games that are better suited to the console’s portable nature — ones that won’t drain my battery in under two hours. I dug into Brotato earlier this summer and have been slowly making my way through Dave the Diver, but my latest handheld obsession is even smaller: a quirky indie puzzle game called Let’s! Revolution!

Let's! Revolution! - Official Gameplay Overview | The Mix Showcase March 2023

A debut game from animation studio Buck, Let’s! Revolution! is a clever little genre mash-up that I’m already losing hours to. It takes the basic rules of Minesweeper and combines them with a fantasy roguelite where the goal is to slay enemies and hunt down a dastardly king across a handful of tile-based maps. It’s a simple premise, but one that’s perfect for anyone looking for a great on-the-go experience delivered in bite-sized morsels.

Recommended Videos

Fighting tiles

Let’s! Revolution! unfolds in a standard roguelite fashion, with players working through a run while grabbing handy upgrades that’ll make them more powerful. Other than those staples, the gameplay is unlike anything I’ve seen in the genre before. It’s perhaps best described as a tactical puzzler where players need to use logic to navigate a board safely, predicting every danger before it happens.

To complete a “run,” players choose a character class and make their way through a series of 10 boards that increase in size and complexity each time. All tiles start face own, except for the first one players stand on at the start of a level. As players move from tile to tile to reveal them, they’ll see a number in the corner. That indicates how many road tiles are connected to that space (just like Minesweeper), and those are the only tiles that enemies can appear on. The optimal way to clear a level is to never bump into an enemy by accident, instead landing preemptive strikes on them before they’re revealed.

The Trooper fights through a grid in Let's Revoltion.
Buck

That loop builds on what makes Minesweeper so satisfying by implementing some clever combat hooks. I bought in on that right away when playing a round with my first character class, the Trooper. His primary hook is that he can execute a roundhouse kick that hits every tile surrounding the one he’s standing on. If I find myself on a tile that is connected to five roads, I know the odds are good that I’ll likely hit an enemy or two if I’m positioned right. Other weapons require different, but equally clever planning. When I buy a spear from a shop, I gain the ability to jab forward a few spaces, letting me anticipate how far forward that road might extend. Landing a hit thanks to my spatial reasoning is even more satisfying than diffusing a bomb.

There’s an extra layer of resource management on top of that, bringing in some more strategic considerations. Attacks and special moves cost energy, which the Trooper replenishes by flipping tiles. My roundhouse kick, for instance, costs a big chunk of energy, making it a risky attack. If I whiff, I’ll need to hunt for safe tiles to rebuild my energy before continuing to clear the board. Adding even more heat to the fire, all enemies attack on a timer once they’re revealed. If I accidentally flip one early but don’t have enough energy stored to attack, I’ll need to move carefully to restore my power and get back in time to attack before I take damage. Every single move or action matters, turning each board into its own combat puzzle.

The Charger fights through a grid in Let's Revolution.
Buck

Here’s the twist, though: Everything I’ve just described is only one character class’ strategy. Each one completely changes the rules of play, making it feel like an entirely different game.

The Shadow class, for instance, is all about revealing as few tiles as possible. To win those runs, I’ll need to backstab unrevealed spaces and hide in smoke to flip the spaces around me back over. Then there’s the Oracle, whose skills are entirely built around deducing how many enemies are in a column and avoiding combat entirely, getting bonuses for flipping all non-road tiles on the board. On top of that, they can only regain energy by casting a spell that reveals a hidden enemy on the map. With five extra classes to unlock (and several new game+ challenges for each class), there’s a lot to work toward in a package that’s much larger than it initially seems.

I’m already hooked on those ideas, instantly making Let’s! Revolution! one of my new go-to Steam Deck titles. Its quick runs are perfect for those 10-minute stretches between work meetings or quick commutes. I won’t stop until I’ve snuffed out the king with each character class, like I’m planting red flags on every mine until my kingdom is safe from tyranny.

Let’s! Revolution! launches on July 19 for PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
You can get a Steam Deck for 20% off right now during Steam Summer Sale
Steam Deck running Path of Exile and the S22 Ultra running Diablo Immortal.

If you've been waiting around for the right time to buy a Steam Deck, now is the time to pull the trigger. As a part of the annual Steam Summer Sale, Valve is offering a serious discount on all Steam Deck models. The stellar handheld gaming device hasn't seen a lot of price drops since its release in February 2022, so this is definitely a deal that you should take advantage of if you've been eyeing the mobile gaming powerhouse.

The most impressive Steam Deck model is getting the deepest discount. The 512GB model is dropping from $649 to $520 (20% off) and includes the following bonuses.

Read more
This $5 Steam indie might just be the game of the summer
A potato wields two guns in Brotato.

I spent a good chunk of 2022 obsessed with Vampire Survivors. The action-RPG felt like an absolute revelation at the time thanks to its unique "reverse bullet-hell" premise where players upgraded a monster-killing machine that auto-attacked waves of enemies. It was the kind of genius idea that I knew other developers would be quick to riff on -- and that's exactly what happened when Brotato launched into early access last year.

The indie roguelike copies many of Vampire Survivors' notes, expanding on its minimalistic, one-stick gameplay. The core difference is that players guide a sentient murder potato through a series of short enemy waves rather than one continuous 30-minute run. That concept earned it "overwhelmingly positive" reviews from early adopters on Steam over the past few months, and it's about to get even more buzz. Today, Brotato is stepping out of early access for its official 1.0 launch, bringing more characters and weapons to the $5 game (and you can even get it for 20% off that price too).

Read more
Try these 6 excellent, free PC game demos during Steam Next Fest
A train passes a windmill in Station to Station

Every couple of months, Valve holds a Steam Next Fest event on Steam. During that time, lots of indie developers briefly release demos of their upcoming titles to gain more in-development feedback on their games and build some prelaunch hype for the titles. We love trying out some of these games and rounding up our favorites each time a Steam Next Fest rolls around. This year, we've already talked about how two climbing game demos really stuck out to us, but that's not all that's worth checking out.
There were six more indie game demos that we tried and fell in love with during the June 2023 Steam Next Fest. From a sci-fi hospital sim that's full of character to a game about cleaning up trash and gunk underwater, these are six of our favorite Steam Next Fest games that you should check out before the event ends at 10 a.m. PT on June 26.
Saltsea Chronicles

The latest game from Mutazione and Sportsfriends developer Die Gute Fabrik, Saltsea Chronicles is an adventure game about the motley crew of a ship looking for their captain throughout a flooded world. Digital Trends actually had the chance to try the demo early at Summer Game Fest Play Days this year. We came away impressed with its witty writing and gorgeous art, and we were even surprisingly good at its optional card game called Spoils. If you're a fan of adventure games, definitely give this demo a shot.
Saltsea Chronicles is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 5. It will be released sometime later this year. 
Loddlenaut

Read more