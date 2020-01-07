Daedalic Entertainment unveiled new details regarding its upcoming title, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, including confirmation that the game will see a release on the next-generation gaming consoles the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In the February issue of Edge Magazine, interviews with key members from the development team shed light on the details surrounding The Lord of the Rings title, including how the German developer intends to portray the game’s titular character, Gollum.

Although Daedalic has yet to reveal what Gollum’s design will look like, the developer tasked itself to invent its own concept of the character, rather than model him based strictly on his appearance in the Peter Jackson film adaptions. “We don’t want to displease the folks who have only seen the movies. But in short, he doesn’t look like Andy Serkis,” senior producer Kai Fiebig told Edge Magazine.

Additionally, the spinoff game will also tell Gollum’s story from a perspective that will deviate from the films, with Daedalic hoping to “show a different set of emotions.” Fiebig hinted that the development team will try to depict Gollum as a likable, yet terrifying antihero. “We need somebody you could almost love, and on the other hand somebody you can really be afraid of. And at some points, trust me, you will fear him.”

Game designer Martin Wilkes also chimed in that Gollum’s portrayal in the game will also provide a solid foundation for the game’s mechanics. “In many games, it’s unintentionally funny when characters say, ‘Hmmm, I won’t be able to get through there, it’s full of guards.’ We’re able to give the player direct guidance about navigation because Gollum talks to himself all the time anyway.”

Initially announced in early 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been described by Daedalic as a stealth-action/adventure game; players will take control of Gollum, who has been corrupted by the One Ring. Throughout the game, players will have to sneak around various locations across Middle-earth from Barad-dur to Mordor.

While no official release date has been provided aside from a 2021 launch window, we should expect new details surrounding its release in the coming months. In addition to seeing a release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the forthcoming title will also be available on PC.

