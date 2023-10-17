Where to get the Pilgrim’s Perch Key in Lords of the Fallen

Like any good game in the Soulslike genre, Lords of the Fallen is filled with intricate explorable areas featuring branching pathways and well-hidden secrets. To uncover them all, you’ll have to take things slow and be extremely thorough, but even if you’re checking every nook and cranny, you’ll occasionally find that you’re missing an important item or key needed to pass through specific barriers. For instance, early in the game while exploring Pilgrim’s Perch, you may come across a door or two that requires a Pilgrim’s Perch Key, which you actually won’t be able to find in the area itself. Don’t worry, though – we’ll tell you where to get it below.

Where to get the Pilgrim’s Perch key

The Pilgrim’s Perch Key can be purchased for 9,500 Vigor from Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis in Skyrest. You can find this NPC standing to the right of the vestige, but he’ll only start selling you items after you’ve exhausted all of his initial dialogue, so be sure to speak with him multiple times if you haven’t already.

It’s perfectly reasonable to see the cost of the Pilgrim’s Perch Key and feel a bit overwhelmed – that’s an absolutely staggering amount of Vigor to obtain early in the game. However, it shouldn’t take too long to farm it up, especially if you use our favorite XP farming spot a bit further into Pilgrim’s Perch. Plus, the cost will be worth it, as you’ll be able to open various doors throughout Pilgrim’s Perch that lead you to new areas and rewards.

