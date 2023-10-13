If there’s one thing you can count on in a Soulslike game, it’s that you’ll be constantly facing down difficult enemies and bosses that will test your mettle. As such, it’s important that you stay appropriately leveled throughout your journey so that you stand a better chance of survival. In Lords of the Fallen, there happens to be a specific spot that provides a fantastic opportunity for quick leveling in the early game, while remaining viable even late into the adventure when you need to get a bit of extra XP. We’ll fill you in below.

Best XP farming spot in Lords of the Fallen

Relatively early on in the game while venturing through Pilgrim’s Perch, you’ll come across a vestige in a place called the Bellroom. While facing the vestige, you’ll see a large enemy with a spiked cage on its head down the left pathway. This foe and its Umbral Parasite can be defeated for a bit over 500 Vigor, allowing you to then immediately rest at the vestige and repeat the process as many times as you’d like.

This XP farming method is immensely useful in the early hours of the game, as you can easily gain multiple levels in just a few minutes by quickly taking the enemy down over and over. Shockingly, though, it remains a fantastic option even late in the game due to how quickly you’ll be able to drop the baddie and reset the encounter. If you’re about to face a boss or make a run through a rough section of the game and don’t want to risk the many thousands of Vigor you currently have, just fast travel back to the Bellroom and farm this poor fellow a few times until you can level up. You’ll then be ready to comfortably head back into the fray.

