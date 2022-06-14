 Skip to main content
How to unlock the Bushido Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Jesse Lennox
By

Mario Strikers: Battle League is an amazing return to one of the most "hardcore" Mario sports games. This new entry continues to push the sport of soccer to new levels, including a revamped stat and gear system for each character. All characters have different stat values across strength, speed, shooting, passing, and technique that make them fit different roles on the field better. However, you can also equip each character with four different gear pieces that further augment those stats to either increase their natural strengths or make up for deficiencies.

Difficulty

Hard

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • 1,200 Coins (per character)

  • Win the Championship Cup

All gear needs to be purchased using Coins you earn in the game, and all serve different purposes, as well as give your players a new and unique look. However, there's one secret set of gear in Mario Strikers: Battle League that you can't access right away. The Bushido Set, visually reminiscent of ancient samurai and shogun armor, is the only gear set that can be purchased for any character in the roster, and gives the strongest bonus stats of any gear in the game. If you want to armor up with the Bushido Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League, here's how to unlock it.

Further reading

Yoshi wearing bushido armor.

How to get the Bushido Gear set

There are two unlock requirements for the Bushido Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League. We'll start with the harder one first: Unlocking and beating the Championship Cup.

Note that you need to do all the following steps on normal or higher difficulty.

Step 1: Start and win the Cannon Cup.

Step 2: Start and win the Trick Cup.

Step 3: Start and win the Chain Cup.

Step 4: Start and win the Muscle Cup.

Step 5: Start and win the Turbo Cup.

Step 6: Start and win the Championship Cup, beating the game and watching the credits.

Step 7: Open your Gear Settings page and see the new Bushido Gear Set available to purchase.

Step 8: Each of the four pieces can be purchased for 300 Coins each, or 1,200 for the full set for one character.

Mario and his team pose in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

What are the Bushido Gear set's stats?

Even though we said the Bushido Gear is the best in the game, that doesn't mean it breaks the game. Just like any other gear, each part of this set comes with buffs and debuffs in equal measure. Here's what stats each part of the set will give your character:

  • Bushido Helmet: +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Technique
  • Bushido Armor: +4 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique
  • Bushido Bracers: +4 Technique, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing
  • Bushido Sandals: +4 Speed, -1 Strength, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique

