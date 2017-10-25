Zombie spinoff ‘Metal Gear Survive’ sneaks onto shelves next February

Why it matters to you We didn't particularly like Metal Gear Survive when we tried it out earlier this year, but we're hoping Konami has managed to make it work.

It has been more than two years since the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which serves as a pseudo-conclusion to the tale of Big Boss, but Konami hasn’t given up on the franchise just yet. The zombie-focused spinoff Metal Gear Survive offers a new twist on the series’ stealth-action formula, and it’s out next February.

Those who pre-order Metal Gear Survive will receive the “Day 1 Survival Pack Bonus,” which contains four gold-plated weapons, two emotes, four “metallic survival scarves,” a special face paint, a box accessory, and a Mother Base nameplate.

To go along with the announcement, Konami also released a series of images from the game, including a shot showing a massive blue tornado swirling in the sky — this likely has something to do with the undead creatures roaming the battlefield.

Another screenshot shows a Diamond Dogs soldier firing a bow at a nearby sheep, and we also got a preview of the undead themselves. They appear to be a cross between Dead Rising and The Last of Us, with glowing, rotting heads, and some are bloated like balloons. The last species, dubbed “trackers,” move at a much quicker pace, and they’re capable of reaching soldiers almost instantly. The game will feature an oversized sledgehammer in order to take out multiple zombies at once, which doesn’t sound very much like Kojima’s Metal Gear.

Though Survive is certainly a departure from the other games in the series, it does still have a focus on stealth, and players can even send zombies up to their base as they did with soldiers in The Phantom Pain.

When Metal Gear Survive was announced in 2016, series creator Hideo Kojima expressed his confusion, questioning why Konami would insert zombies into a series known for espionage. Though there haven’t been literal zombies in a Metal Gear game before, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots did feature a boss who was essentially a vampire. Perhaps blood-sucking monsters have a place.

Metal Gear Survive is out in the United States on February 20, 2018, and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game will release in Europe on February 22.