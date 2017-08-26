Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console

Why it matters to you You have two options if you're a gamer. You can purchase the Xbox One X, or you can purchase the Xbox One S, which is very similar to the original Xbox One.

The Xbox One X is going to be coming out later this year on November 7. Microsoft is moving on from its original Xbox One platform and is ready to deliver some 4k gameplay with multiplayer gaming. It seems the company has moved on rather quickly, as reported by Game Rant.

If you were to take a look at the Microsoft Store, you would notice that the original Xbox One is no longer being sold in the United States. The exceptions are refurbished units with 500GB hard drives. Other than that, you won’t find any original Xbox One consoles for sale on the site. The original model of the system has been discontinued.

In the U.K., it actually appears that they are all out of stock on the landing page for the console. Microsoft had discontinued production of the Xbox One just a few months prior, so this shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. Microsoft’s partner retailers will eventually be abandoning the system as well, once they run out of stock.

So gamers will now only have two choices if they wand a new Xbox. They’ll have to choose between the upcoming Xbox One X, or they can opt for the Xbox One S, which is very similar to the original Xbox One. The main differences are that the One S has a slimmer profile and slightly updated hardware. At the very least, it’s better than only having the option of spending $500 for the Xbox One X, even if you have a 4k television.

There are some pretty nice bundle deals with the Xbox One S, including the Forza Horizon 3 bundle, Halo Wars 2 bundle, Gears of War 4 bundle and Battlefield 1 Special Edition bundle. You can also pre-order an Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition bundle for just $399. This bundle features a themed controller and console.

The Xbox One X is already off to a great start. Just a few days after pre-orders went worldwide, the company saw that the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition had been pre-ordered more than any Xbox console ever.

The Xbox One X will be available on November 7.