This Xbox Series S bundle just got a rare price cut

It’s not often that Xbox deals involve a great discount on an Xbox Series S bundle but that’s exactly what Dell is offering right now. Today, you can buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S — Fortnite & Rocket League bundle with nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, all for $270. A saving of $30, 10% off may not be the biggest discount but it’s an unusual one for one of the more sought-after consoles right now. Odds are you already know you want it but if you haven’t decided just yet, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the more affordable of the Xbox range now. It’s an incredibly small console for what it offers, being slim enough to toss into a bag and take to your friend’s home. Because of its slender size and cheaper price, it only has 512GB of SSD storage. With games taking up a lot of room, you won’t be able to install many games. Crucially, the console is digital only with no disc drive so while there are all the best games on Xbox Game Pass to check out, you will need to swap them around frequently.

Still, it’s a highly accessible way to check out Xbox games without needing to find the cash for the Xbox Series X. It caps game resolutions at 1440p but it’s perfect for if you don’t have a high-end TV or you simply don’t mind about seeing games at their absolute best. It takes seconds to boot up with Quick Resume meaning you can get back into the game in no time at all. It’s the perfect second console in that respect. With this bundle, you also get great in-game content for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys — some of the best multiplayer games around.

Normally priced at $300, this Microsoft Xbox Series S bundle is down to $270 for a limited time only when you buy from Dell. Unlikely to stay at $30 for long, hit the buy button now if you’re keen to get a new console for less.

