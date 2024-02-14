If you’re looking for a controller to pair with the machine that you just purchased from gaming PC deals, or if you want a premium controller after buying a console from Xbox Series X deals, one of the best options in the market right now is the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It’s pretty expensive at its original price of $180 though, which is why you should take advantage of Dell’s 19% discount that drops its price to $145. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for the $35 in savings, so you’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is featured in our lists of the best PC controllers and the best Xbox Series X accessories because of the extreme customization that it offers. The controller features removable analog sticks with adjustable tension, a directional pad that may be replaced with a circular version, four back paddles that may be programmed to perform any button’s function, and up to three profiles to save your settings. The customizable paddles in particular will give you a unique advantage for certain types of games — for example, you can keep your thumb on the right thumbstick to aim and hit the paddle for a melee attack, instead of having to move your thumb off the thumbstick to press a face button.

There’s a wraparound rubberized grip on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to make sure that you hands don’t slip, and it can connect to your PC or Xbox Series X via Bluetooth or USB-C cable. The controller’s battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and it may be charged inside or outside its carrying case that holds all the accessories that you need for it.

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is very much worth it for its sticker price of $180, so it’s an even better investment now that you can get it for just $145 following Dell’s $35 discount. It’s probably not going to stay 19% off for long, so you’re going to want to push through with this purchase for the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 as soon as you can. If you wait until tomorrow, you may already be too late.

