We’ve found an unlikely source of Xbox Series S deals and Xbox Series X deals, if you’re planning to buy one of Microsoft’s current-generation consoles. Dell has slashed the price of the Xbox Series S by $60, so it’s down to $240 from $300, while the Xbox Series X is discounted by $50 for a lowered price of $450 from $500. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on these savings, so if you want to get either console for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. If you keep delaying the transaction, there’s a chance that you miss out.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $240, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the cheaper version among the two consoles, primarily because it goes fully digital as there’s no disc drive. You’ll instead be downloading your games from the Xbox Store, or through your subscription to Xbox Game Pass. You’ll still be able to play the best Xbox Series X games on the Xbox Series S, whether they’re multi-platform hits or the best Xbox Series X exclusives. If you prefer going digital with your games anyway, and you like the titles that you can access through Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series S may be more than enough for you, and it’s going to let you save some cash compared to buying the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft Xbox Series X — $450, was $500

If your budget allows, it’s highly recommended that you go for the Microsoft Xbox Series X instead. In our Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S comparison, we highlight the Xbox Series X’s faster performance with 12 teraflops of processing power compared to 4 teraflops for the Xbox Series S, double the built-in storage at 1TB (though both consoles offer USB HDD support and the option for more memory with Microsoft’s storage expansion card), the capability for up to 8K gaming, and better media compatibility with its Ultra HD Blu-ray drive. Overall, you’ll enjoy a much better gaming experience on the Xbox Series X compared to the Xbox Series S.

