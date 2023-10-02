Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is 50% off today

Whether you’ve just purchased the Nintendo Switch or you’ve had it since day one, you should always be on the lookout for video game deals that will expand your collection of titles for the console. Here’s an offer from Amazon’s Woot that you should consider — Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition at half-price, following a $25 discount on its original price of $50. You’ll have to hurry if you want to get this game for just $25 though, as there’s a chance that it gets sold out sooner than you think.

Why you should buy Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch

Minecraft, one of the bestselling video games of all time, is an action-adventure sandbox game where players can explore a limitless world and build to their heart’s content. Minecraft Legends is a spinoff real-time strategy game where you’ll command minions to attack the outposts of Piglins, which invaded the Overworld, and create defenses to protect villages. You’ll have to gather resources from the game’s procedurally generated open world in order to build structures and make upgrades, and you’ll need to recruit Minecraft favorites like Golems, Skeletons, Creepers, and Zombies to help in your fight to save the Overworld from the invaders. You can also play the multiplayer modes of Minecraft Legends with your friends if you want a faster version of the campaign mode, though it’s recommended that you master the mechanics first before jumping into them.

Every purchase of Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition comes with additional in-game content on top of the base game, namely an exclusive hero skin, four mounts, and a mount skin. These won’t have an effect on gameplay, but they may make the experience more enjoyable for you.

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is a steal at its discounted price of $25 from Amazon’s Woot, for savings of $25 on its original price of $50. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals for fans of Minecraft and real-time strategy games, but you need to move fast with your purchase. There’s still some time left before the offer expires, but you wouldn’t want to delay your transaction because stocks of Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch may run out at any moment.

