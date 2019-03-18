Digital Trends
Gaming

New Sony patent suggests a wireless PSVR headset could be on the way

Gabe Gurwin
By
playstation vr 2017 review front angle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Sony patent documents published by the Japan Patent Office over the weekend suggest that a wireless PSVR is in the works. According to the images, the virtual reality headset will be able to function without any direct connection to a console or breakout box, and will instead use a radio wave to communicate between the console, the breakout box, and the headset itself.

The PlayStation VR can be a bit unwieldy for some gaming setups because of its mess of wires and adapters, but it appears Sony could be putting an end to the clutter with a wireless version. Drawings for the patent application — originally submitted more than two years ago — show a larger camera than the PlayStation 4 typically uses, but the setup otherwise looks very similar to what the PlayStation VR uses today.

The breakout box is connected to both the television and the console, and the controller included in the drawing appears to be a DualShock 4. The console itself even looks like a PlayStation 4, though the limited processing power of the console compared to VR-ready PCs raises questions about whether the wireless headset could actually be for the next PlayStation system.

The wireless PlayStation VR, should it be released, will still make use of some console, and it doesn’t appear that Sony is moving into the portable virtual reality headsets that competitors like HTC Vive and Oculus have been building.

new sony patent reveals a wireless psvr headset could be on the way psvrwirelesspatent

If you have a small child or pets who can be hampered by wires, then you know that a wireless VR headset for PlayStation would literally be a game-changer. It’s unclear just how Sony would plan on keeping the games’ graphical fidelity, however, as the PlayStation VR was already the least powerful of the three major platforms. Should it be communicating with more powerful hardware, that would likely be less of an issue, and the added convenience could help to push VR further into the mainstream.

Sony is remaining tight-lipped on its plan for future PlayStation consoles, but the writing is on the wall. The company won’t be attending E3 this year, and its lineup of upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives is starting to look thin. We expect to hear more information on its future plans for the PlayStation brand as we approach 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans
The Division 2 Hands-on Preview
Product Review

The Division 2 brings the most fun we've ever had to Washington, D.C.

After spending 30 hours with The Division 2, it’s clear that Ubisoft has improved on the original in almost every way. The world is richly detailed, the story missions are wonderful, gunplay and enemy design are great, and the open world…
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2: How to Level Up Fast and Reach the End Game
Gaming

Dominate in the Dark Zone with our guide to leveling fast in The Division 2

Loot shooters like The Division 2 are all about the endgame for some players. To get the best gear and play the hardest content, you need to hit the level cap. Our Division 2 leveling guide will help you get there as quickly as possible.
Posted By Steven Petite
respawn seems to be teasing apex legends character jump pads
Gaming

Respawn seems to be teasing the next Apex Legends character

Jump pads, the ultimate ability for the leaked Legend Octane, have started to appear in Apex Legends. Octane hasn't arrived yet, but the jump pads seem to suggest the new legend will join the fight very soon.
Posted By Steven Petite
best nintendo switch controllers pro controller
Deals

Walmart drops a rare deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

When it comes to gaming, you're really only as good as the equipment you use. Which is why a lot of folks choose to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller after buying the console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best mechanical keyboards corsair k95 2
Gaming

Get Corsair’s best mechanical keyboard at a decent discount

From March 17 to 23, you can get one of the best mechanical keyboards around at a great price. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is normally $200, but this week you can pick one up from Amazon for $160.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Overwatch League teams will host home games starting in 2020

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer revealed plans for the teams to start hosting games in their home cities next year. The teams will play half of their games at home and the other half visiting other teams.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One S
Gaming

How do the revised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite battle royale building tips and tricks 18 10 47 am 3
Gaming

Our Fortnite: Battle Royale building tips and tricks will help you survive

Fortnite: Battle Royale sets itself apart from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with its building mechanics. From gathering resources, to making cover on the fly, to building towers, here is how to build like a pro.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans

Respawn Entertainment has reportedly started issuing permanent hardware bans against Apex Legends cheaters. The studio is raising the bar on how cheating in online multiplayer games should be dealt with.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be compatible with Google Chrome

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be supported by Google Chrome, according to a new commit spotted by 9to5Google. The code is likely related to Google's Project Stream game streaming service.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit