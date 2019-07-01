Is the Nintendo Switch Mini real? Here's what we know so far

Share

The Nintendo Switch is just two years old, and as Sony and Microsoft both prepare to launch their next-generation systems, Nintendo will continue supporting the Switch for the foreseeable future. However, just because Nintendo isn’t planning a new generation of system yet doesn’t mean revised consoles aren’t in the works.

We’ve heard reports and rumors about a few different systems, including a more powerful offering. What is particularly interesting is the alleged Nintendo Switch Mini, which will give players the chance to experience the console at a reduced price. Though it has yet to be confirmed by Nintendo, all signs point to it being real.

What is the Nintendo Switch Mini?

If reportedly leaked images shared with the German site WinFuture are to believed, then the Nintendo Switch mini will feature a smaller and unified design, replacing the removable Joy-Con controllers with fixed controls on either side of the screen.

The system will allegedly be a few inches shorter horizontally compared to the original Switch, making it more appropriate for traveling.

Nintendo has addressed rumors of new Switch models during a shareholders meeting. The company said that giving answers on such reports would “end up stealing surprises from [its] customers,” but it didn’t outright deny that the system is in the works. Nintendo also said it is “always performing development of new hardware.”

Features

According to a Nikkei report translated by USGamer, the smaller Nintendo Switch system will still compatible with a dock, but is designed primarily for outdoor use and likely won’t include a dock by default. It is separate from the reportedly upgraded version of the Switch also on the way, which will apparently function similarly to the current Switch available in stores.

The gaming accessories manufacturer HonSon added fuel to the rumor-filled fire by listing a case on its website designed for the Nintendo Switch Mini. In the image (featured above), a Switch is positioned above a plastic shell, but it is clearly not the current Switch.

Alongside a more rounded design, vents running along the bottom overlap the Joy-Con controller areas, meaning the controllers are not detachable and could omit HD Rumble. Should the Switch Mini still be compatible with a dock, it would necessitate the purchase of an additional Pro Controller or two Joy-Con controllers. As you’ll see below, though, these features are all still up in the air.

Twitter user Alexander Blake received similar images in an email sent by the accessory company. Alongside the same picture of the Switch Mini being lowered into a plastic shell, a few different carrying cases are on display. However, he was told by a representative for HonSon that the images were primarily speculative at this stage. It’s unclear if the Switch Mini design will match up with what HonSon showed.

Because of the size difference, many accessories including screen protectors and skins would be incompatible with the Switch Mini. For wired controllers, flash drives, and GameCube controller adapters to be compatible, the system would have to still support some form of USB-equipped dock. The current Switch only features one USB-C port on its bottom, used for both data and charging when connected to the dock.

Release date and price

Citigroup Inc. analysts predicted back in 2017 that Nintendo would have to release a smaller version of the Switch by 2019, primarily to make it easier for children to play the system in handheld mode.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter who is famous for his game industry predictions predicted earlier in 2019 that the Switch would get a “fully handheld” version. He believed that the Joy-Con controllers would be built into the console and it would not include a docking station, with an estimated price of $199. Much of this seems to fall in line with the leaked information we’ve seen thus far, though he also predicted that the device would be incapable of being played on a television.

$200 would be a 33 percent discount compared to the current Nintendo Switch system. Given that the HonSon accessories are apparently already being designed, it is likely that the console will launch before the end of 2019. We’re betting it will be shortly before Black Friday in the United States, as Nintendo could market the Switch Mini as a holiday gift for younger children.

Because of support for cloud saves on most Nintendo Switch games, those who own the previous version should be able to retain their data without performing a system transfer. A few games, such as Pokémon: Let’s Go, cannot have their save data backed up in the cloud, and the feature requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.