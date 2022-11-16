2018's God of War was the first entry where Kratos would get new pieces and sets of armor that not only altered his appearance but his stats as well. Prior games had some unlockable costumes, but these were purely cosmetic and rewards for players who beat the game or did certain challenges. This concept is certainly not new, but one feature that has been growing in popularity in titles with multiple armor sets, including PlayStation's own Horizon Forbidden West, is transmogrification.

Difficulty Hard What You Need Fully leveled-up armor

Another armor piece you want it to look like

Transmogrification, aka transmog, is the ability to take an armor set you enjoy the stats of and change its appearance to that of a different set. This allows players to not have to choose between looking cool and having good stats. It was known that transmog would be a feature in God of War Ragnarok, however, once you start collecting armor and visiting the shops, you'll find that the option doesn't seem to exist. If you want to know how to transmog your gear in God of War Ragnarok, here's how to do it.

How to transmog in God of War Ragnarok

While you won't see the option anywhere early, transmog does exist in God of War Ragnarok. You just have to meet some requirements first. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Find one or more pieces of gear you want to transmog.

Step 2: Upgrade it at shops to the max level.

Step 3: Open your Armor tab in the menu.

Step 4: Select the armor piece.

Step 5: Select a new Edit appearance option.

Step 6: Highlight the armor piece of the same type in your inventory you want it to take the appearance of.

Step 7: Confirm your choice. It is free to do, so you can always change it later if you find better-looking armor.

