Sony has announced a brand new color for its lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories: gray camouflage. PlayStation 5 console plate covers, DualSense controllers, and Pulse 3D wireless headsets will be made available for pre-order on September 15. The covers and the controllers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the headsets will ship sometime in December.

Gray Camouflage Collection Trailer | PS5

These accessories will be first offered on the PlayStation Direct store, followed by other participating retailers starting on October 28. Eligible countries include the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

As usual, the faceplate covers are compatible with both the disc and digital versions of the PlayStation 5.

The purpose of this camouflage design is to give the console a more contemporary feel. If you look hard enough, the design team weaved in PlayStation shapes within the camouflage design itself.

No information has been given about the pricing of the gray camouflage lineup, but previous colors were priced at $55 for the faceplates and at around $75 for the controllers. The headset usually retails for $100. The price is worth noting as Sony recently announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 console itself outside of the U.S. Thankfully, it seems like the accessories aren’t following suit.

That isn’t the only PlayStation accessory news we’ve gotten recently. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Sony unveiled its latest controller: the DualSense Edge. The customizable gamepad will give the PS5 its own version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. That controller has the same black-and-white color scheme as the standard DualSense, so it’s unclear if it’ll get color variants like gray camouflage down the line.

