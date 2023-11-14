 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals: Add more storage to your PS5 now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

Gamers who haven’t upgraded the storage of their PlayStation 5 shouldn’t miss the discounts that you can get from Black Friday deals for an internal SSD for the console. The original PlayStation 5 comes with a 825GB hard drive but only 667GB is usable, while the new model features a 1TB hard drive with about 842GB that’s usable. That may look like a lot, but with the space that the best PS5 games take plus all your save data and screenshots, that much storage will get used up quickly. Fortunately, there are savings that you can pocket from buying a PS5 SSD during Black Friday from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but as with all the other PS5 Black Friday deals happening now, you need to act fast because stocks may run out soon.

Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.
Western Digital

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you’ll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you’ll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn’t overheat even when you’ve been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $85 from Amazon for Black Friday, for savings of $95.

More PS5 SSD Black Friday deals we love

A close-up of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD.
SeaGate

There are many other options for PS5 SSDs that are available with discounts for Black Friday, with some of them made by the most trusted brands in the digital storage industry like Samsung and Seagate. All of them offer built-in heatsinks, and are designed to work with the PlayStation 5 so you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues. Feel free to choose from the list below, but if something catches your eye, complete the purchase immediately because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

  • Silicon Power XS70 2TB —
  • Samsung 980 Pro 2TB —
  • Samsung 990 Pro 2TB —
  • Seagate Game Drive 2TB —
  • Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB —
  • WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB —
  • Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 32 best early Walmart Black Friday deals still available
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

Black Friday isn’t far off, and we’ve already seen a huge rush of early Black Friday deals from numerous retailers. You may be wondering if there are still any early Black Friday deals to capitalize on, and the answer is yes. Walmart is one of the most popular retailers when it comes to landing a good deal amongst the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals available to shop there. From TVs to laptops and from small appliances to mattresses, we’ve tracked down all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you won't want to miss out on this bargain. Heck, at under $150, it's worth buying just to put in the spare room.

Read more
Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it's the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we've helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you'll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Read more
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Top 3 Walmart Black Friday deals
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker -- $35, was $59

Read more