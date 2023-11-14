Gamers who haven’t upgraded the storage of their PlayStation 5 shouldn’t miss the discounts that you can get from Black Friday deals for an internal SSD for the console. The original PlayStation 5 comes with a 825GB hard drive but only 667GB is usable, while the new model features a 1TB hard drive with about 842GB that’s usable. That may look like a lot, but with the space that the best PS5 games take plus all your save data and screenshots, that much storage will get used up quickly. Fortunately, there are savings that you can pocket from buying a PS5 SSD during Black Friday from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but as with all the other PS5 Black Friday deals happening now, you need to act fast because stocks may run out soon.

Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you’ll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you’ll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn’t overheat even when you’ve been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $85 from Amazon for Black Friday, for savings of $95.

More PS5 SSD Black Friday deals we love

There are many other options for PS5 SSDs that are available with discounts for Black Friday, with some of them made by the most trusted brands in the digital storage industry like Samsung and Seagate. All of them offer built-in heatsinks, and are designed to work with the PlayStation 5 so you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues. Feel free to choose from the list below, but if something catches your eye, complete the purchase immediately because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Silicon Power XS70 2TB —

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB —

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB —

Seagate Game Drive 2TB —

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB —

WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB —

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB —

Editors' Recommendations