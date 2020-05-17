Capcom revealed that it made a certain change to Nemesis in the Resident Evil 3 remake to create a connection between the iconic creature and the events that transpired in Resident Evil 4.

There will be minor spoilers to the storylines of the Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 4, so a warning to players who would want to finish the games first.

In an interview with the official PlayStation blog, Resident Evil 3 remake director Kiyohiko Sakata discussed the updated design for Nemesis, in particular, his ability to infect zombies with parasites that was not present in the original version of the game from 1999.

According to Sakata, the new ability differentiates Nemesis from Mr. X, the Tyrant in Resident Evil 2, as Capcom wanted Resident Evil 3‘s iconic creature to be “an even more formidable opponent.”

The development team considered different abilities to add to Nemesis’ heavy weapon artillery, and decided on the parasite-infecting ability “due to the presence of Ganado in Resident Evil 4.” The Ganado are humanoid enemies that are created through an infection by the Plagas parasite, which is the original basis for the NE-α parasite that created Nemesis.

“We wanted NE-α infected enemies to be visually similar to the Plagas-infected Ganados as a means for fans to piece together how Nemesis fits within the whole Resident Evil franchise,” said Sakata.

Sakata’s interview follows the addition of Nicholai Ginovaef as a Mastermind to Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake. Nicholai is able to summon Nemesis, for the first time that the creature is playable in a Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil 4 remake rumored

Capcom has reportedly entered full production for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which was originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005. The interview with Sakata does not outright confirm that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 4 remake, and it remains to be seen when an official announcement will be made for the game.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is reportedly set to launch in 2022. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 8, rumored to roll out in 2021, will be the “darkest” and “most gruesome” entry yet in the long-running horror survival series.

