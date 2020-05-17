  1. Gaming

Nemesis changed in Resident Evil 3 remake to make connection to Resident Evil 4

By

Capcom revealed that it made a certain change to Nemesis in the Resident Evil 3 remake to create a connection between the iconic creature and the events that transpired in Resident Evil 4.

There will be minor spoilers to the storylines of the Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 4, so a warning to players who would want to finish the games first.

In an interview with the official PlayStation blog, Resident Evil 3 remake director Kiyohiko Sakata discussed the updated design for Nemesis, in particular, his ability to infect zombies with parasites that was not present in the original version of the game from 1999.

According to Sakata, the new ability differentiates Nemesis from Mr. X, the Tyrant in Resident Evil 2, as Capcom wanted Resident Evil 3‘s iconic creature to be “an even more formidable opponent.”

The development team considered different abilities to add to Nemesis’ heavy weapon artillery, and decided on the parasite-infecting ability “due to the presence of Ganado in Resident Evil 4.” The Ganado are humanoid enemies that are created through an infection by the Plagas parasite, which is the original basis for the NE-α parasite that created Nemesis.

“We wanted NE-α infected enemies to be visually similar to the Plagas-infected Ganados as a means for fans to piece together how Nemesis fits within the whole Resident Evil franchise,” said Sakata.

Sakata’s interview follows the addition of Nicholai Ginovaef as a Mastermind to Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake. Nicholai is able to summon Nemesis, for the first time that the creature is playable in a Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil 4 remake rumored

Capcom has reportedly entered full production for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which was originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005. The interview with Sakata does not outright confirm that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 4 remake, and it remains to be seen when an official announcement will be made for the game.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is reportedly set to launch in 2022. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 8, rumored to roll out in 2021, will be the “darkest” and “most gruesome” entry yet in the long-running horror survival series.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Gaming Deals for May 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

The best PS Now games

best ps now games featured

EVO 2020 online tournament removes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from lineup

super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate

Resident Evil 8 rumored to be darkest and grisliest yet in series

resident evil 3 images appear online remake rumored to launch

How to change your appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

animal crossing new horizons looks

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only $1 right now (yes, you read that right!)

how to gift xbox one games blur close up controller entertainment 139038

The best VR apps for 2020

Cheap Gaming Laptops: Acer, Asus, Dell, Razer discounted ahead of Memorial Day

The best Google Home games

Digital Trends Live: Rideshares and coronavirus, Boring completes loop, and more

Paper Mario proves that 2020 is Nintendo’s year

nintendo success 2020 paper mario the origami king

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for May 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

Now is a good time to grab a free copy of Grand Theft Auto V

where do the stars of gta v rank among pop cultures great anti heroes trunk

What do you need to power 4K games and movies?

Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive