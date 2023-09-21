 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: How to open the door in Chapter 2

Billy Givens
By

Resident Evil 4‘s Separate Ways DLC tells a parallel story that shows what Ada Wong was up to during Leon’s adventure. And although her grappling hook provides some fun new mobility mechanics that can help her reach new heights, she’ll still need to solve some puzzles to proceed through certain barriers. The first real puzzle to pop up in the Separate Ways journey is in Chapter 2, when your progress is impeded by a door that can only be unlocked by pressing specific symbols on a mechanism beside it. We’ll tell you the correct symbols to press below so that you can get through the door and continue Ada’s expedition.

How to open the door in Chapter 2

When you arrive at the door with the mechanism to its left, you’ll find that you can only press down three symbols before the puzzle resets. As such, you’ll need to press the correct symbols all in one go for the door to unlock. And while you can turn around and scan the area for some clues if you’d like, we’ve actually got the correct order ready for you to go below. Even better, you don’t have to press any of the symbols first or last, so just follow the image below in any order you’d like.

Stars showing which buttons to press on a mechanism
Capcom

When you’ve pressed the correct symbols on the mechanism, you’ll find that the door opens for you and allows you to continue through Chapter 2. Don’t get too comfortable, though – there are some much trickier puzzles coming later in the game.

