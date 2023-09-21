 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: how to solve the lithograph puzzle in Chapter 4

Billy Givens
By

Part of the way through Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4‘s Separate Ways DLC, you’ll find yourself needing to track down some ingredients to make some new medicine. One of the first things you’ll encounter while doing so is a wall of lithographs that must be placed in a specific order to open a hidden door leading to a shield wall puzzle, which itself yields one of the necessary ingredients you’re seeking. Here’s how to solve the lithograph puzzle.

How to solve the lithograph puzzle in Chapter 4

When you first set off to find the ingredients, you’ll probably come across the wall with two lithographs set in it alongside two empty slots. This means you’ll first need to find the other two stone tablets – both of which are nearby and require minimal effort to round up. One tablet is easily found in the same room as the lithograph puzzle, while the other is on a desk in a room further down the main hallway.

When you’ve obtained both lithographs, return to the puzzle and place the tablets into the empty slots. Notice next to each slot is a symbol (two of which are partially scrubbed off) that corresponds to one of the symbols on each of the lithographs. In order to solve this puzzle, you’ll need to not only match the appropriate symbol, but you’ll also need to select and flip the lithographs to the correct colors, too.

A wall with lithographs
Capcom

Starting from the top and working clockwise, here are the correct solutions.

  • Top: Red fan with square border
  • Right: Black umbrella with square border
  • Bottom: Black dress with hexagon border
  • Left: Red hat with hexagon border

By placing the lithographs in the proper slots and matching the colors, the door will open and lead you to a room with an even trickier puzzle you’ll need to solve to get the first ingredient needed for the medicine.

How to find the Tomb of the Stone King in Wayfinder
Kyros looks at the entrance to the Tomb of the Stone King

You're going to spend a good bit of your time in Wayfinder exploring the open biome known as the Highlands, and you'll typically be given pretty accurate quest markers to indicate where you need to go. However, in the case of the quest "Tomb of the Stone King," you'll be left to discover the location of the tomb entirely on your own. Well, not entirely on your own – you've got us here to help you pinpoint the spot you need to visit in the Highlands. Read on for where to find the Tomb of the Stone King.
Tomb of the Stone King location
The Tomb of the Stone King is located in the Highlands in the vicinity of Ironstone Keep. If you haven't visited this area yet, you'll find it along the edge of the map as you venture south through the biome. If you've been here before, though, you can fast travel to this location to make the process go by a bit faster.

Once you're at Ironstone Keep, walk down the stairs and face away from the fast travel point, then head to your left out of the keep. Just ahead of you will be a small cave that you can enter, so make your way over and begin descending. Inside, you'll find the Tomb of the Stone King, which you can then interact with to complete the quest and earn some Memory Fragments, as well as a chunk of both character experience and Reward Tower experience.

How to respec in Wayfinder
Three characters face-off against a larger enemy in Wayfinder,

Wayfinder features a plethora of systems that you should keep up with to make the most out of building your own unique version of one of its multiple characters. But few things are as important as the four main abilities your character will be using throughout the game. By the time you're at level 9, you'll be able to own all four abilities, leaving you to focus entirely on upgrades. But if you reach a point where you feel as though you need to change up those upgrades for a new build you're trying, you're in luck – you can respec any time you're not in a dungeon. Here's how.
How to respec your abilities
To respec your abilities in Wayfinder, you'll first need to head over to the Abilities tab of whichever character you currently have equipped. Once you're on that screen, go to the bottom left of the menu and you'll see Respec Ability Points and a button you can press, which will be different depending on your platform, of course. Press that button and then approve the respec to begin reallocating your points.

It's important to remember that you can only respec your actual abilities – you will not be able to respec any affinity points you've spent on your characters at this time. The game is still in Early Access, though, and Airship Syndicate has hinted that affinity respecs may come at a later date. If and when that becomes a reality, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you'll obviously be stuck with any affinity points you've invested, so choose those wisely.

How to respec in Immortals of Aveum
Jack in Immortals of Aveum.

Immortals of Aveum offers you an opportunity to live out a battlemage fantasy with all the trappings of a first-person shooter, but if you want to reach the end of its lengthy campaign, you'll need to do more than shoot spells – you'll need to upgrade them. By investing points in the game's wide variety of talents, you can improve many of your spells' power and usefulness, making you an unstoppable magical force in no time. But what if you want to respec your talents and try a different build? Luckily, you can do so, and we'll tell you how below.
How to respec your talents in Immortals of Aveum

Respeccing your talent points in Immortals of Aveum is rather easy – provided you have the gold for it. While on the talents page, note the button on the bottom left corner of your screen. Holding that button will allow you to remove the points from all of your talent trees and reapply them wherever you see fit. The downside is that it costs 10,000 gold to do so, and well, that's not exactly cheap.

