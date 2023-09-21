 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4

Billy Givens
By

As you progress through Resident Evil 4‘s Separate Ways DLC, you’ll eventually need to help Luis score some ingredients for a fresh batch of medicine to aid in fending off the infection ailing both Leon and Ada. As you begin your quest to find the ingredients, you’ll first have to solve a lithograph puzzle to open a door leading into a room filled with shields on the wall. In this room, you’ll have to shoot specific shields in a specific order to open a cabinet revealing your first ingredient: red ink. Here’s how to solve the shield wall puzzle.

How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4

After solving the lithograph puzzle and opening the door, you’ll enter an area where you can interact with a printing machine to get a piece of paper that hints at interacting with (shooting) the shields hanging all along the walls of the room. The problem is that, well, there are a lot of shields in this room. To find the correct shields, turn around from the printing machine and look at the fireplace along the wall behind you. To the left of this fireplace are the five shields from the picture that you printed.

Wall of shields will correct order to shoot them
Capcom

You need to shoot three of these shields in the following order:

  • 1: Bottom left
  • 2: Top right
  • 3: Bottom right
Upon shooting the three shields in the correct order, you’ll find that a drawer opens in the room, so go over and take out the red ink inside to cross one medicine ingredient off your list. Two to go!

