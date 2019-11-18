Just after the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield last Friday, Roku users began running into an odd issue with the game that caused their device or television to completely turn off during normal gameplay. The issue appears to be tied to the Nintendo Switch’s wireless communication features, but Roku has already rolled out an update that should solve any abrupt power problems.

If you have encountered this issue, either on an external Roku device or on a Roku-equipped television, go into the system settings, select the “system” option and then choose “perform a software update.” Should the television not be in a booted state, Roku says you can first turn off the Nintendo Switch or enable airplane mode in order to stop any interference while performing the update.

The problem can occur from someone else’s Nintendo Switch system, as well, so do this for any Switch systems in your home and ensure that no one nearby is using a Switch. If they are, wait to perform the update at a later time. Having the Switch docked or in handheld mode doesn’t appear to make a difference. The Nintendo Switch is capable of turning your display on and off by design, though this setting can be disabled if you prefer to control it manually via the original remote.

We have been playing Pokémon Sword and Shield on a TCL Roku TV, and have not encountered the power issues during out sessions. At least one user on a Reddit thread about the issue was also using a TCL television, while the original thread was started by someone with an Insignia television. The update had not yet been rolled out to our television when we checked, but turning on airplane mode should at least allow you to play the game as you normally would while you’re home. On the go, you won’t have to worry about it interfering with a television anyway, so you will be free to turn wireless communication back on.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are available now as Nintendo Switch exclusives. A special Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch Lite system is also available for $200.

Editors' Recommendations