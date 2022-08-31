Is Saints Row cross-platform?

We’ve come to the awkward point in the gaming industry where most games of a certain size include some form of cross-play, cross-progression, or both — but not all. High budget, multiplayer focused games, and especially free-to-play titles, are almost expected to have all these features now, but there is still some slack when it comes to indies and mid-sized titles. With a game like Saints Row, which is somewhere between a middle and high budget game that is still coming to all consoles and PC, it could easily go either way with how this game would handle its online component.

Saints Row has a campaign that is fully playable in co-op with a friend. With the entire game’s thesis built around chaos and creating your own dynamic fun in the reactive open world, bringing a friend along is an obvious way to amplify that fun. That said, it’s always a bummer when you stop and realize that you and your co-op partner of choice are playing on different platforms and don’t even know if you’ll be able to rebuild the Saints together. If you want to know if you and your friends can build your criminal empire together on different platforms, here’s the answer.

Does Saints Row have cross-play?

Sorry Saints, but the new Saints Row does not have cross-play between any competing platforms. No PlayStation, Xbox, or PC players will be able to join up and cause chaos in the streets together. The only minor exception is that the game is cross-generational, meaning that PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, players can join up. While certainly not ideal, that is still better than nothing considering many people out there are unable to get the latest hardware.

There’s no indication that cross-play will be added to Saints Row, and while it is always possible, we don’t suspect that the developers will go to the trouble of adding that functionality for a game that only has co-op in terms of multiplayer.

