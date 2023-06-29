Add an extra 1TB of storage to your PS5 and save $50

For any PS5 owner who hasn’t got around to upgrading their storage yet, Walmart has the best SSD deal today. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink for $70, saving you a huge $50 off the regular price of $120. This is a bargain for any avid PS5 gamer, especially if you’ve already realized external hard drive deals are only any good for PS4 games. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung makes some of the best SSDs for gaming making it an ideal candidate for the avid PS5 owner. Even if you’re just looking to upgrade your PC’s storage, Samsung is also a good name for the best SSDs overall.

With the Samsung 980 Pro SSD, you get read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s so it’s perfect for all your gaming needs. It has a thin 8.6mm housing that perfectly fits the PlayStation 5 plus it comes with an integrated heatsink which is exactly what you need for the job. That means heat is quickly dispersed so you get consistent speeds and power efficiency.

It’s two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12.7 times faster than a SATA SSD providing it’s hooked up to the right equipment. Other useful stats include up to 7.5GBps read/write and upwards of 1 million random read/write IOPS. If that doesn’t sound entirely clear to you, don’t worry. It simply means you’re buying the right SSD for your PlayStation 5 or PC.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD takes a matter of minutes to install, even if you’re not particularly tech savvy so it’s a very worthwhile upgrade if you keep running out of space for all your games. You won’t run out of space anywhere near as soon as relying on the storage that comes with the console.

Whatever your intentions for the Samsung 980 Pro SSD, whether it’s to find room for Warzone or all your PS Plus games, you need it. Usually priced at $120, it’s down to $70 for a limited time only when you buy from Walmart today. A chunky saving of $50, this is a great time to upgrade. It’s so much more convenient to have extra space for your PS5.

