Sega Genesis Mini release date and price revealed, with first 10 of 40 games

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Sega Genesis Mini will finally roll out in September, following the retro console trend started by the NES Classic, the SNES Classic, and the PlayStation Classic.

Sega confirmed last year that the device was in the works, but it was originally supposed to be released only in Japan and based on the AtGames technology that also powered the poorly received Genesis Flashback HD in 2017. However, Sega decided to delay the retro console into this year, while dropping AtGames, developing its own software with M2, and launching it worldwide.

The release date and price for the Sega Genesis Mini have now been revealed, with the retro console to roll out on September 19 with a price tag of $80.

Sega made the announcement on stage at Sega Fes 2019, the company’s annual fan event in Tokyo. The first 10 games of the Sega Mega Drive Mini, the Japanese version of the retro console, were revealed at the event, with the first 10 games of the Sega Genesis Mini, the U.S. version, revealed afterwards:

  • Altered Beast
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Comix Zone
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Shining Force
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Space Harrier II
  • ToeJam & Earl

The Sega Genesis Mini will come with a pair of the classic wired controllers, plus a USB power adapter, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. The console is about 55 percent of the size of the original Sega Genesis, and it will be pre-loaded with a total of 40 games.

Preorder links for the retro console are coming soon, according to its official website. Gamers who would like to receive updates on the device may sign up for a newsletter.

Meanwhile, for fans who want to play classic Sega Genesis games now, there is the option of doing so with the Amazon Fire TV. The Sega Classics app was rolled out for the device last December, offering 25 of the console’s most popular games for only $15, including the Golden Axe and Street of Rage trilogies and three remastered Sonic titles. The games may be played using either a Bluetooth controller or the Fire TV remote, with features that allow players to rewind a few seconds and utilize multiple save slots for each game.

