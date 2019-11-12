When Paramount released its first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog earlier this year, fans of the game franchise were not thrilled with the protagonist’s character design. In fact, they were downright horrified by a monstrosity with human teeth and eyes, long legs, and little resemblance to the hero they knew. Now, a redesigned version has appeared in a new trailer, and he’s looking a lot better.

Opening with a shot of the Green Hill Zone made famous in the game series, the latest Sonic the Hedgehog trailer immediately shows off Sonic’s new appearance, with a zoomed in shot of his eyes. Though there is still a slightly bit of fur separating his eyes, they almost form into the one giant oval fans recognize, and the irises have a taller shape that is more cartoony. His mouth has been colored a darker shade that better fits his blue fur, as well, and the human teeth have also been removed.

Sonic’s legs also appear to be shorter and slightly thicker, and while we never want to write those words again, it does put him more in proportion and fits his appearance from the games.

What hasn’t changed — for better or worse — is the film’s slapstick humor and over-the-top performances. Sonic is capable of playing himself in baseball, in case you were curious, and can visit a rubber band ball exhibit without stopping the car he’s riding in. Ben Schwartz seems to be having a great time voicing the Blue Blur, and Jim Carrey appears to have chugged a few shots of espresso before his scenes as Dr. Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog has seen some rough times recently, with recent games like Sonic Forces and Team Sonic Racing releasing to mediocre reviews, but there have still been bright spots for Sega’s long-running (literally) mascot. Sonic Mania was an excellent throwback to the series’ original games, proving that classic 2D platforming still has a place in modern gaming.

Sonic the Hedgehog releases in theaters on February 14. Yes, you will be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Sonic, though we’re not sure boxed chocolates are safe for hedgehogs.

