Sony’s annual Days of Play gaming sale is going on right now. And once again, the company and its retail partners are offering a ton of deals on a variety of games and accessories.

This year’s Days of Play event, which will be held through June 17, is a decidedly different experience. In previous years, Sony has held the event to coincide with the annual E3 gaming conference. But with E3 canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony is pressing ahead without any additional support from one of the industry’s biggest events.

To its credit, however, Sony hasn’t phoned it in on this year’s sales. It’s offering steep discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, a host of deals on popular games, and steep savings on headsets.

Check out our roundup of the five best Days of Play sales from this year’s event. And keep in mind that while Sony is offering the deals in its PlayStation Store, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers are also participating.

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was a polarizing title when it hit store shelves last year. Some found it to be overwritten and boring. Others, however, say the game, which took up to 50 hours to complete, delivers a unique experience you simply can’t find elsewhere. Either way, it’s worth trying. And right now, it’s available for $30 — a $30 savings off its regular $60 price tag.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

If you’re a Marvel fan and you haven’t yet played Spider-Man: GOTY Edition, now’s the time. It’s a little older (it launched in 2018), but still holds up nearly two years later. It features outstanding gameplay, reliable controls, and a refreshingly solid plot. Even if you’re not a Marvel fan, you can enjoy the game for what it is: Fun. It’s available now for $20, down from its regular retail price of $40.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After years of disappointments, the Call of Duty franchise surged back to life last year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game features gorgeous graphics, an impressive campaign, and online gameplay that continues to get better. Even if you’re late to the game, Modern Warfare‘s Season 4 will be released in a matter of days, allowing you to jump in on day one. The game typically goes for $60, but you can get it now for $45.

Buy at PlayStation Store

Sony PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset

If you’re in need of a new headset, check out Sony’s deal on the PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset. The device, which regularly retails for $130, is now available for $100. It comes with 7.1-channel virtual surround sound and dual mics. And since it’s powered by Bluetooth, you can use it wirelessly with the PlayStation 4 or any other device that supports wireless technology.

Buy at Gamestop

Sony PlayStation Plus 12-month membership

Sony’s PlayStation Plus 12-month membership gives you access to online multiplayer and two free PlayStation 4 games per month. It’s usually a reasonable value at $60 per year, but Sony is now offering it for $42.

Buy at PlayStation Store

Other Deals

Editors' Recommendations