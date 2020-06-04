  1. Gaming

The 5 best deals from Sony’s Annual Days of Play gaming sale

By

Sony’s annual Days of Play gaming sale is going on right now. And once again, the company and its retail partners are offering a ton of deals on a variety of games and accessories.

This year’s Days of Play event, which will be held through June 17, is a decidedly different experience. In previous years, Sony has held the event to coincide with the annual E3 gaming conference. But with E3 canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony is pressing ahead without any additional support from one of the industry’s biggest events.

To its credit, however, Sony hasn’t phoned it in on this year’s sales. It’s offering steep discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, a host of deals on popular games, and steep savings on headsets.

Check out our roundup of the five best Days of Play sales from this year’s event. And keep in mind that while Sony is offering the deals in its PlayStation Store, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers are also participating.

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was a polarizing title when it hit store shelves last year. Some found it to be overwritten and boring. Others, however, say the game, which took up to 50 hours to complete, delivers a unique experience you simply can’t find elsewhere. Either way, it’s worth trying. And right now, it’s available for $30 — a $30 savings off its regular $60 price tag.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

If you’re a Marvel fan and you haven’t yet played Spider-Man: GOTY Edition, now’s the time. It’s a little older (it launched in 2018), but still holds up nearly two years later. It features outstanding gameplay, reliable controls, and a refreshingly solid plot. Even if you’re not a Marvel fan, you can enjoy the game for what it is: Fun. It’s available now for $20, down from its regular retail price of $40.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After years of disappointments, the Call of Duty franchise surged back to life last year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game features gorgeous graphics, an impressive campaign, and online gameplay that continues to get better. Even if you’re late to the game, Modern Warfare‘s Season 4 will be released in a matter of days, allowing you to jump in on day one. The game typically goes for $60, but you can get it now for $45.

Buy at PlayStation Store

Sony PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset

If you’re in need of a new headset, check out Sony’s deal on the PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset. The device, which regularly retails for $130, is now available for $100. It comes with 7.1-channel virtual surround sound and dual mics. And since it’s powered by Bluetooth, you can use it wirelessly with the PlayStation 4 or any other device that supports wireless technology.

Buy at Gamestop

Sony PlayStation Plus 12-month membership

Sony’s PlayStation Plus 12-month membership gives you access to online multiplayer and two free PlayStation 4 games per month. It’s usually a reasonable value at $60 per year, but Sony is now offering it for $42.

Buy at PlayStation Store

Other Deals

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s every game you want to play in 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

Epic Games delays Fortnite season 3 in wake of George Floyd protests

upcoming ps5 games fortnite final

Xbox One vs. PS4

sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs

The best free PlayStation 4 games available today

a player skydives in Call of Duty: Warzone

Game industry pauses events as U.S. reels from George Floyd protests

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

eBay Flash Sale: Microsoft Surface Go 2, Xbox One S, and more

BISSELL BOLT LITHIUM Pet Lightweight 2 in 1 Cordless Vacuum

Best deals on video games, consoles, and gaming accessories for June 2020

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

The Best Gaming Deals for June 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Activision postpones new seasons of Call of Duty Warfare and Warzone

Backlog: Terraria is an indie classic with an enviable legacy

best games google play pass terraria android store

Best free games for kids for Android and iPhone

best free games kids android iphone for and

Red Dead Online tips and tricks

red dead online tips and tricks redemption rdr2 featured

How to fast travel Red Dead Redemption 2

Valorant beginner’s guide: Tips and tricks for Riot’s class-based shooter