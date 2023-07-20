 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Sony’s best PS5 headsets is heavily discounted at Woot!

Aaron Mamiit
By

PlayStation 5 owners who can’t decide what to get from the gaming headset deals that are available online may want to set their sights on the Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset. It already provides amazing value for its original price of $229, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $138 from Amazon’s Woot, for savings of $91. There’s still a lot of days left on the offer, but it’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the last minute before you proceed with the purchase because there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly.

Why you should buy the Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset

The Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset, which is designed for the PlayStation 5 but also compatible with the PC, is making a run at the best PS5 headsets because of its focus on sound and comfort. The gaming headset supports spatial audio, which will give you an advantage by helping you precisely determine where your enemies are located. When you’re playing multiplayer games, communication with your teammates is key, and the Sony InZone H7 will help you claim victory with its Discord-certified, clear communications through a flexible microphone that you can flip up or mute when it’s not needed.

With a battery life of up to 40 hours, a fully-charged Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset won’t suddenly get cut off while you’re in the middle of a gaming session. If you like playing for several hours at a time, it’s the perfect companion because it comes with a soft headband and smooth ear pads, and it also features ergonomically designed controls like most of the best gaming headsets.

Related

If you want to squeeze even more out of your PlayStation 5, you’re going to need a top-tier gaming headset like the Sony InZone H7. It’s a pretty tempting purchase right now if you get it from Amazon’s Woot, as you’ll just have to pay $138 instead of its sticker price of $229. You’ll be able to spend the $91 in savings on more video games and accessories, but only if you act fast. The offer will run for several days, but it will get taken down earlier once stocks get sold out. If you want to add the Sony InZone H7 wireless gaming headset to your PS5 arsenal for this cheap, you should buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5
Ellie and Hoel turning back to face the camera in the poster for HBO's The Last of Us.

If you've been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you've somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that's sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it's so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1
One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you've already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie's life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It's all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

Read more
Best PS5 Game Deals: Elden Ring, NBA 2K23, Sonic Frontiers, and more
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

There's no shortage of discounts for PlayStation 5 games among retailers, with some of the offers involving the best PS5 games. It may look like a daunting task to narrow down your choice for your next PS5 game purchase, but we're here to help you out. We've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals, and if you see a deal that you like, you have to click that Buy Now button immediately as some of these discounts won't last long.
Best PS5 Game Deals
Back 4 Blood -- $20, was $24

If you haven't gotten your fair share of trying to survive against hordes of zombies, try Back 4 Blood. Instead of going solo, you'll be fighting in a group of four in this spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. You can play with three friends online or with a team of AI-controlled characters in this co-op survival shooter's campaign mode, where you'll take increasingly challenging missions. In multiplayer mode, you'll get the chance to play as the undead Ridden, which come with unique abilities. You'll also enjoy extreme replayability with the game's card system. which ensures a different experience each time you start a match.

Read more
The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

Whether you want to experience Elden Ring in all its immersive glory or the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PlayStation 5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets are compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks with both wireless and wired options available (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

Read more