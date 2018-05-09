New content is coming to ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ before the ‘Solo’ movie

Share

To commemorate the theatrical release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, EA is bringing Han Solo content to Star Wars Battlefront II on May 16.

Dubbed “The Han Solo Season,” the content looks to show Solo as the multi-faceted hero/misfit that he is with maps and game modes that send fans back to Solo’s glory days in the original trilogy.

For starters, there will be a new multiplayer map, Jabba the Hutt’s palace. You can explore the winding halls in three multiplayer variants: Blast, Heroes versus Villains, and a new game mode called Hero Showdown.

Tweaked from the Heroes versuss Villains variant, Hero Showdown is an elimination mode that pits teams of two characters against one another in battle. While this doesn’t necessarily sound like Han Solo content, you can make it feel that way by having a two-member team comprised of Solo and Chewbacca. Hero Showdown is round-based with a twist. After winning a round, you cannot play as the same hero in the next round, mirroring the format of Overwatch‘s Elimination mode.

New appearances hailing from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will also be available. For instance, you can purchase Lando Calrissian’s Skiff Guard disguise, or you can play as Leia Organa in Boushh’s bounty hunter suit. Leia also has a new voice-over when dressed as a bounty hunter. The Solo-themed appearances can be purchased with either in-game credits or crystals (bought through micro-transactions).

Rounding out the new content for the month is Starfighter Custom Arcade, which sounds like a deathmatch mode in which players can hop in Starfighters from each and every Star Wars era, fly around, and blast away.

EA promised that more Han Solo content is on the horizon in June, after Solo: A Star Wars Story releases in theaters.

As all of the free content is online-based, a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live membership is required to take part in the season on consoles.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Solo: A Star Wars Story, which tells the story of the smuggler turned hero in the years leading up to meeting Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, comes to theaters May 25.