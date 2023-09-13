 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Will Starfield come to PS5?

Sam Hill
By

The long-anticipated Bethesda RPG Starfield has finally been released and the reviews from players are looking great so far. Featuring the publisher’s first new world in 25 years, Starfield is centered around endless space exploration — quite a different direction than Fallout’s postapocalyptic America or The Elder Scroll’s fantasy landscapes. While the game doesn’t necessarily allow you to get lost in space like most players initially were looking forward to, it does contain plenty of excellent sci-fi standbys like multiverse theories, a vast pool of spaceships to pilot through galaxies, and some far-out futuristic weaponry.

Starfield launched on the Xbox Series X and PC (and Xbox One, sort of), but hasn’t made its way to the PlayStation 5. While there are plenty of great games on PS5, some Sony gamers are still eagerly waiting for their chance to jump into the world of Starfield.

Recommended Videos

Will Starfield come to PS5?

Key art for Starfield
Bethesda Game Studios

Unfortunately, Starfield will not be seeing a release any time soon on either PS5 or PS4. It’s also very unlikely to get a Sony launch down the road. This is because Bethesda Softworks is a studio under ZeniMax Media, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2021. While there was a lot and back and forth about future platform-exclusivity before the deal was official, once the ink dried, Microsoft announced that Bethesda titles would be exclusive to Xbox and PC going forward.

Of course, there was good reason for PS5 owners to keep hoping. Microsoft also spent $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard and the future of Call of Duty exclusivity was in question before it was announced that the warfare franchise would be staying on Sony platforms despite the new Xbox relationship. But it appears that that decision was made to keep the status quo for an ongoing series with a massive split player base.

New and future Bethesda titles, including The Elder Scrolls 6, will never get launched on Sony platforms.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Where to buy ammo in Starfield
A gunfight in a space station in starfield.

Unless you're running a melee build in Starfield, you will be seeing all your combat encounters down the barrel of one of the dozens of guns in the game. For as many different types of guns as there are, there are almost as many ammo types, from shotgun shells to various sizes of bullets and energy cells. Ammo runs out fast, and even with skills to increase damage, you're going to run out in just a couple of firefights most of the time. You might get lucky and get some of the correct type back off of bodies or in crates, but soon you'll need to restock your inventory before going on your next mission. When that happens, you'll realize that Starfield doesn't give you any indication of where to buy ammo, or even where shops are located to check. Instead of scouring the corners of space looking for some precious ammo, here are the best places to fill up your magazines.
Where to buy ammo

There isn't a single location to buy ammo in the Settled Systems, which is good, but the downside is that each vendor only carries so much and may not have the type you're looking for. Here are the most reliable and easy-to-reach shops that carry most ammo types.

Read more
Take a closer look at Sony’s special-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5
The Spider-Man special edition PS5 and controller stand on a table.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, but Sony is already celebrating its launch. You can now get your hands on a special-edition PlayStation 5 based on the upcoming game. If you're curious about whether or not it's worth the price, we got a close look at the new bundle.

Sony's special package costs $600 and includes a standard PS5 and all the components that usually come with it. However, it comes packed with three specific extras that make it an enticing value: custom faceplates, a digital voucher for the upcoming game, and a nifty DualSense controller.

Read more
What is Quantum Essence in Starfield?

Taking place over 100 years in the future, there will be a lot of things you come across you're unfamiliar with in Starfield. Also, since this is a Bethesda title, just about everything that isn't nailed down can be picked up whether it's useful to you or not. There's one special item you won't start encountering until you reach a specific point in the story, and after that only get it very rarely. Quantum Essence sounds very mysterious, and the game hides away what it actually does. Here's everything you need to know about this special material in Starfield.

Note: We will be spoiling minor parts of Starfield ahead. No specific story details will be mentioned, but some mid-game mechanics will be discussed.
What is Quantum Essence?

Read more