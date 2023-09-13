The long-anticipated Bethesda RPG Starfield has finally been released and the reviews from players are looking great so far. Featuring the publisher’s first new world in 25 years, Starfield is centered around endless space exploration — quite a different direction than Fallout’s postapocalyptic America or The Elder Scroll’s fantasy landscapes. While the game doesn’t necessarily allow you to get lost in space like most players initially were looking forward to, it does contain plenty of excellent sci-fi standbys like multiverse theories, a vast pool of spaceships to pilot through galaxies, and some far-out futuristic weaponry.

Starfield launched on the Xbox Series X and PC (and Xbox One, sort of), but hasn’t made its way to the PlayStation 5. While there are plenty of great games on PS5, some Sony gamers are still eagerly waiting for their chance to jump into the world of Starfield.

Will Starfield come to PS5?

Unfortunately, Starfield will not be seeing a release any time soon on either PS5 or PS4. It’s also very unlikely to get a Sony launch down the road. This is because Bethesda Softworks is a studio under ZeniMax Media, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2021. While there was a lot and back and forth about future platform-exclusivity before the deal was official, once the ink dried, Microsoft announced that Bethesda titles would be exclusive to Xbox and PC going forward.

Of course, there was good reason for PS5 owners to keep hoping. Microsoft also spent $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard and the future of Call of Duty exclusivity was in question before it was announced that the warfare franchise would be staying on Sony platforms despite the new Xbox relationship. But it appears that that decision was made to keep the status quo for an ongoing series with a massive split player base.

New and future Bethesda titles, including The Elder Scrolls 6, will never get launched on Sony platforms.

