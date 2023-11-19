The current batch of Black Friday deals hold good news for Nintendo lovers, as one of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we’ve found sees one of the best Switch games bundled with a Nintendo Switch OLED at Best Buy. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle will land you a Nintendo Switch OLED, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online for $350. This is the regular price of a standalone Nintendo Switch OLED, which means you’re getting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — a $60 value — and three months of Nintendo Switch Online — an $8 value — essentially for free.

Why you should buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle

As mentioned above, we find Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be one of the best games available for the Nintendo Switch platform. It’s a comprehensive fighting game paired with the most popular and lovable characters from the Nintendo Universe, including Mario, Kirby, Pikachu, Yoshi, Link, and Donkey Kong, among many others. It brings an arcade-style nostalgia to the Switch, allowing you to face off in 2-4 player battles, or play against the computer. You can play locally or online, and with the Nintendo Switch platform you can play in TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld mode.

And while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a major draw, the silent headliner in this bundle is the Nintendo Switch OLED. It has a 7-inch OLED touchscreen that presents your favorite Switch games with vivid colors and crisp contrast. It has 64GB of internal storage so you can save games directly to the system that you purchase in the Nintendo Online Store. It also comes with two Joy-Con controllers so you can play multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right out of the box. There are several Switch models on the market now, so if you aren’t certain if the Switch OLED is the right one for you, you can do a little more research with our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison.

But this is a heck of a bundle and image quality doesn’t get much better than an OLED display. So click over to Best Buy to grab this bundle, which sees the Nintendo Switch OLED paired with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $350. This effectively adds up to a savings of $68.

