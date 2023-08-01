 Skip to main content
What to do with the Thaen Seed in Remnant 2

There are a lot of unique quest items to find in Remnant 2 – including a disgusting severed hand – and the rewards for using them the correct way can be excellent. One of these strange items is the Thaen Seed, which you will find when opening the Ornate Lockbox from The Widow’s Court in Yaesha. This unusual seed has a variety of uses, but deciding on what option you’d like to choose will require you to consider what will benefit your build or gameplay experience most. We’ve compiled the ways you can use the Thaen Seed below to help you make this decision, so read on for everything you need to know.

How to use the Thaen Seed in Remnant 2

There are two ways to use the Thaen Seed, but you can only get one seed per playthrough of The Widow’s Court, so choose wisely. Here are your options.

Plant the Thaen Seed in Ward 13

There is a spot in Ward 13’s garden where you can plant the Thaen Seed, and this is the option we’d recommend overall. By planting the seed here, you’ll be able to return later and pick some fruit that offers you the ability to evade death once after eaten – a pretty impressive boon that could potentially save a run if you get into a bad situation. However, the fruit changes based on how long you wait before picking it, meaning the longer you wait to remove it from the tree, the more HP it can revive you with. There are three options we’re aware of, and we’ve listed them below.

  • Mature Thaen Fruit: Revives you with 30% of your max HP and makes you immune to status effects for 30 seconds.
  • Elder Thaen Fruit: Revives you with 40% of your max HP and makes you immune to status effects for 30 seconds.
  • Celestial Thaen Fruit: Revives you with 50% of your max HP and makes you immune to status effects for 30 seconds.

Once you’ve picked the fruit from the tree, it will eventually regrow again, so be sure to check back regularly to see if you have new fruit.

Offer the Thaen Seed to The Eternal Empress

You can also give the Thaen Seed to The Eternal Empress at The Red Throne. This location can be found in Yaesha, typically on the same playthrough where you found the Ornate Lockbox. When speaking with The Eternal Empress, choose to gift her the seed and she will gift you the Burden of the Rebel ring in return.

The Burden of the Rebel ring reduces skill cooldowns by 15%, but it also reduces the speed of using a Relic by 25%, making it a risky accessory to equip. The better reward is the fact that The Eternal Empress will also ensure that all Pan Warriors will be friendly during your current roll of Yaesha, making things a little easier on you as you continue exploring the biome.

The best weapon mods in Remnant 2
A knight with a gun in a burning square.

Even the best weapons in Remnant 2 will feel weak if you don't upgrade them with mods. These don't just give passive buffs like upgrades, but add entirely new functions to your weapons that can completely change the way you approach combat. While there are a bunch of unique weapons that come with exclusive mods you can't remove or otherwise get to put on other guns, most weapons have a slot for you to place whatever mod you want in them. Just like anything else in Remnant 2, mods aren't given away for free. You will need to go out exploring dangerous areas and take down challenging bosses to unlock them. With over 50 mods to find and try out, we'll save you the time and materials you'd waste experimenting with them all and list off the best weapon mods in Remnant 2.
Remnant 2 best weapon mods
Astral Burst

Let's start off with a great crowd-control option. Astral Burst can be your get-out-of-jail-free card in plenty of overwhelming situations. When activated, you will shoot off a shotgun-like blast of seven star fragments that each deal 35 damage. That may not sound like much, but these fragments can bounce off of walls up to three times, with each bounce increasing the damage dealt by 35%. Making the most of this means doing some quick geometry and aiming to your target after at least a bounce or two, but if you can pull it off, you'll feel like a genius.

Read more
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.

As you work your way through the multiple challenging and mysterious biomes in Remnant 2, you'll discover a wide variety of important items that will find their way into your inventory. Most of these are used to solve puzzles, open doors, or otherwise engage with the game world in some way. But if you've come across the Severed Hand and wondered why you haven't found a use for it yet, there's a good reason for that. We'll share what to do with the Severed Hand below.
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
When you're trudging through The Great Sewer, you may come across the Severed Hand, which you can shoot down from a cage hanging high above you. But as you continue your journey through the dank underground section of Losomn, you'll find that this item seemingly has no use to you at all. This is because it's not actually a puzzle or key at all – it's just meant to be examined. By opening up your inventory and inspecting the Severed Hand, you'll be able to interact with the ring on its finger to receive one of two different rings. Which one you get is randomized on each playthrough, so you will obviously need to find the Severed Hand multiple times to get them both, which you can do by rerolling Losomn at the World Stone.

The two rings you can receive are:

Read more
This breezy 3D platformer wears its simplicity as a badge of honor
Koa runs on an island in Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara.

My adoration for exploring and collecting in games is well-known to anyone who has ever heard me wax poetic about Soulslikes. Surprisingly, though, it's rarely the punishing bosses or deep role-playing systems that suck me in the most -- it's the "Aha!" moments of finding a well-hidden item on a ledge most folks would never notice or stumbling upon an illusory wall that leads me somewhere wholly new. But this love of thoroughly examining levels and finding their secrets was first sparked in me with the significantly brighter and cheerier platformer genre almost three decades ago. There's really nothing that makes me happier than becoming entranced in a happy, colorful adventure that lets me sink back into that childlike wonder I experienced all those years ago.

That's why I'm always thrilled to find indie games like Chibig's Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara that genuinely capture the playfulness of the titles I grew up with. Similar to other lovely platformers like New Super Lucky's Tale or A Hat in Time, it may lack some of the AAA flourishes of the genre-defining Super Mario Odyssey, but it makes its case by flawlessly nailing the fundamentals: a memorable and lovable mascot, diverse level design, tight controls, and a cohesive artistic vision. That attention to such core principles keeps it from suffering the same fate as the dozens of low-budget releases each year that often suffocate beneath the weight of their own ambition.

Read more