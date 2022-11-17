The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Fennec 45 loadout

When playing on smaller maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, you’ll want to come prepared with a weapon that excels at close range. There are many firearms that fit the bill, but few are on the same level as the Fennec 45. This is easily one of the best SMGs in the game, allowing players to excel in close-quarters situations.

Since Modern Warfare II has a slightly different loadout system than past entires, you might not be sure how to effectively build weapons in the game.

This is the best Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare II.

Fennec 45 overview

Just like in Modern Warfare 2019, the Fennec 45 is a close-range SMG with a tremendously fast rate of fire in Modern Warfare II. It’s a lightweight weapon, offering quick aim down sights (ADS) times, fast mobility, and an overall snappy feel, making it great for running and gunning. Of course, this means it won’t be ideal for mid- to long-range battles, and its fast fire rate does cause it to blow through ammo, so you’ll need to be aware of these quirks when choosing your loadout. It also does have noticeable recoil, but considering this weapon should only be used at close-range, you shouldn’t have trouble controlling it.

The best Fennec 45 loadout

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle Forge DX90-F Laser VLK LZR 7MW Optic SZ Mini Underbarrel FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine Fennec Mag 45

Since this is an aggressive SMG, you should build it to prioritize fast movement and quick ADS speeds without penalizing sprint-to-fire times or its effectiveness up close. As always, feel free to adjust these attachments for game modes outside of the standard 6v6.

Start with the Forge DX90-F Muzzle to keep you from appearing on the minimap when firing (only during enemy UAVs) and for an improvement to recoil smoothness. Then, go with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser for faster ADS speeds, better aiming stability, and a boost to sprint-to-fire times.

After that, equip the SZ Mini Optic, though, if you like the iron sights, you can get away with skipping this attachment. Follow that up with the FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel to improve the weapon’s aiming idle stability. Finally, equip the Fennec Mag 45 Magazine to increase the damage per mag. This is crucial, as the rate of fire is so fast that the standard 30 rounds simply aren’t enough. This does slow the weapon down a noticeable amount, but you can make up for it with the other attachments.

