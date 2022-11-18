The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II killstreaks

Killstreaks have been a prominent feature in Call of Duty for years now, and they return in the latest release: Modern Warfare II. These are bonuses that can be earned over the course of a match, typically providing additional offense or recon for you and your team. Killstreaks have evolved a lot since their inception, offering a wide variety of options for many play styles. Modern Warfare II features a list of usual suspects in terms of killstreaks, from the UAV, to the Cluster Strike, and even the return of the Juggernaut.

But with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, especially if you’re a new player. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about picking the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare II.

The best killstreaks

UAV

UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.

Since the minimap functions differently in Modern Warfare II than in most other Call of Duty games, it’s practically essential for everyone to run with UAVs. The main difference is that players do not appear on the minimap when firing weapons — even if they’re suppressed. This is far different from many other games in the series, as firing an unsuppressed weapon would cause you to appear as a red dot on the minimap.

In Modern Warfare II, the exception is that, if a UAV is in the air, your foes will appear on the minimap when firing an unsuppressed weapon. So, if everyone on a team is using UAVs, it’s easier to know where opponents are throughout the duration of a match. This is especially true since UAVs are easy to earn, meaning you and your team will likely have one frequently.

Counter UAV

A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps.

Since so many players use UAVs in Modern Warfare II, it makes sense to have something to counter them. The Counter UAV basically makes your opponent’s map unusable for a limited time. It scrambles the minimap, removing your opponents’ awareness while the killstreak is in the air. The catch is that the Counter UAV can be shot down with ease, but it seems like most players tend to ignore taking down this killstreak, likely because it’s fast and easy to miss. The other important factor is that the Counter UAV works well against the Advanced UAV (which cannot be shot down). So, the Counter UAV’s benefits are twofold in this game allowing you to fight back against regular UAVs and Advanced UAVs. Just like the UAV, the Counter UAV is relatively easy to earn at only five kills or 625 score.

VTOL Jet

Releases a pair of precision bombs before circling back and guarding a location of the player’s choice.

For a more offensive approach, try using the VTOL Jet. This one is a little harder to earn — at eight kills or 1,000 points — but once you do acquire it, you’ll likely rack up a few more eliminations. This one is especially useful for team-based modes, as you can target a specific location (like a Domination capture point) to wipe out enemies who approach. It’s also great for holding down an area, allowing you to either step in and secure an objective or funnel your attention elsewhere.

Chopper Gunner

Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air-to-land missiles.

The Chopper Gunner is an iconic killstreak, allowing you to manually control a helicopter to attack anyone on the ground. This is similar to the VTOL Jet in that it can be used to hold down a specific area, but it has the potential to rack up far more eliminations if you’re skilled. Keep in mind, this can be shot down, so you’ll want to prioritize taking down enemies as quickly as possible while using flares to avoid incoming missiles. It’s quite difficult to earn the Chopper Gunner, as it requires 10 kills or 1,250 score, but if you play your cards right, you’ll have an easier time earning it.

Advanced UAV

An untargetable orbital UAV that reveals the enemy’s direction on the minimap in real time.

This is probably the most useful killstreak for the entire team, as everyone benefits from it. It’s a more passive killstreak, but you’ll almost always have the upper hand against your opponents during its duration. The key here is that the Advanced UAV works in real-time, allowing you to always know where your foes are. Plus, since this killstreak cannot be shot down, it’s hard for your opponents to counter it, making it much more useful. At 12 kills or 1,500 score, this one is not easy to earn, but it can be a gamechanger, especially for moderately skilled players.

