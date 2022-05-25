The best indie games on Xbox One

The Xbox One era was a great time for indie games: Microsoft proved increasingly willing to support smaller developers, and Game Pass alone made it far easier for players to access a whole library of fascinating indie titles they hadn’t known about before.

Plus, the popular indie games on Xbox have plenty of other advantages, too — they’re usually shorter than larger titles, they can be incredibly ambitious in design or premise, and if you’re buying them, they’re significantly more affordable purchases. Here are some of the best available to help you get started!

Hollow Knight Trailer 92 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Release February 24, 2017 Hollow Knight is so packed with ideas that gamers of all kinds can find something to appreciate here, from those who enjoy challenging metroidvanias to those who love hand-drawn games packed with characters both cute and horrifying. The different worlds are unique and beautiful, and the music reliably follows suit. The story is a little vague, but your goals are to explore an ancient underground kingdom, learn new abilities, uncover secret areas, and fight challenging bosses. Don’t worry, there are plenty of ways to upgrade as you go — and once you get started, you’ll be pulled to the very end. Read less Read more

Hades Trailer 93 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Release September 17, 2020 Despite multiple awards and a huge amount of buzz, Supergiant’s Hades still qualifies as an indie game, and a classic example of just how good a game can be when everything lines up right. Here, you play the defiant son of Hades trying to escape the underworld. Your adventures are roguelike, spanning a variety of dungeon sections across several kingdoms, and if you die you have to start over…but don’t expect to get bored. There are numerous ways to level up, collect different weapons, unlock abilities, or change how you fight (especially when it comes to boons from friendly gods). Add the near-perfect level design, and it’s no surprise so many players were captured by the game. Read less Read more

Castle Crashers Remastered Trailer 88 % E10 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer The Behemoth Publisher The Behemoth Release September 09, 2015 Castle Crashers, by The Behemoth, was one of the early examples of just how good indie games on Xbox could be, especially with friends. It’s a brawler that’s packed with as many upgrades and unlockable characters as it is with irreverent humor. The premise is simple: Pick a knight with the elemental powers you like, and hack your way through maps of enemies to earn currency that allows you to buy new weapons as you level up. But the fun (and mayhem) really begins when you add in a couple of friends — and the remastered version on Xbox One makes it even better. Read less Read more

Ori and the Blind Forest Trailer 88 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Moon Studios Publisher Microsoft Studios Release March 11, 2015 Ori is another metroidvania, a particularly gorgeous title with a handpainted, melancholic style covering an ancient forest that has been beset by malevolent forces, and young little Ori is the only one up to the task. But the game isn’t just about beauty: The metroidvania aspects here take center stage, providing true challenges that will resonate with those who have found mainstream options a litte too easy. And if you fall in love, there’s a sequel to download when you’re done! Read less Read more

Oxenfree Trailer 76 % T Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer Night School Studio Publisher Night School Studio Release January 14, 2016 Oxenfree is a classic example of a game that’s hard to describe unless you play it: You follow a group of teen friends exploring a forbidden island, who find a strange radio signal and quickly unlock a terrifying paranormal maze made from both the past and other dimensions. Players are encouraged to actively participate in every conversation and puzzle, as choosing how — and when — to answer will affect your relationships, decisions, and even who survives. You’ve probably never played anything like it, but it’s sure to suck you in. Read less Read more

INSIDE Trailer 87 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Playdead Publisher Playdead Release June 29, 2016 Inside’s puzzle/platformer gameplay will be familiar to those who played Playdead’s Limbo, but this title expands on the gameplay and worldbuilding in numerous, fascinating ways. You play as a young boy attempting to outrun a host of macabre enemies that appear to have taken over the world. Every new setting or mechanic does more than introduce new, challenging gameplay mechanics: They hint at larger, ever-unapproachable secrets about the story that will have you captured until the very end — and beyond. Read less Read more

Deep Rock Galactic Trailer 83 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Adventure, Indie Developer Ghost Ship Games Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Release May 13, 2020 The indie genre is a perfect match for a game about space dwarves finding valuable minerals while beating back hordes of alien insects. The title achieved incredible popularity thanks to how much fun it is to play with friends, using each mission to work out how best to reach rare resources and then how to repel angered aliens as you escape. There’s also a rigorous RPG system for each dwarf class so you can level up your favorite. Read less Read more

Stardew Valley Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 There are few “town simulator” games as famous as Stardew Valley, and for good reason. It’s both incredibly expansive and very relaxing to play, as you work to meet townspeople, hazard the wilderness to find rare resources, and eventually build your farm into the stunning home you always knew it could be. Play at your own pace, set your own goals, and feel the stress melt away. Read less Read more

SUPERHOT Trailer 77 % T Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Tactical, Indie Developer SUPERHOT Team Publisher IMGN.PRO, SUPERHOT Team Release February 25, 2016 At first glance, Superhot is a game built around a single feature: Stand still, and time freezes. Start moving, and time resumes. But the FPS title does some excellent things with this mechanic, encouraging both careful planning and creativity as you navigate a variety of short missions in an effort to survive and find out why you’re here. Read less Read more

Firewatch Trailer 80 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Adventure, Indie Developer Campo Santo Publisher Panic Release February 09, 2016 Firewatch technically belongs to the “walking simulator” genre of indie games, but this adventure game offers plenty for players to enjoy. At the heart of it is a mature story about a man who takes on a firewatch position in remote Wyoming. Much of your time is spent exploring the landscape, piecing together some basic storylines, and reflecting on how the scenery harmonizes with the internal journey you are also making. Take as long as you want to enjoy this relatively short title, but don’t worry — it’s sure to stick with you long afterward. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations