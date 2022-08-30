The best Warzone EX1 loadout

Throughout Call of Duty: Warzone‘s history, virtually every weapon in the game is based on realism. However, as part of Season 5: Last Stand, a new rifle called the EX1 has debuted, and it chucks realism out the window. This rifle feels more like something you’d see in a space shooter rather than a WWII battle royale. In fact, the EX1 was actually featured in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, a futuristic entry in the long-running military series.

With this weapon in particular, you might have some additional trouble when figuring out how to build it, as its attachments aren’t like any of the others you’d find on an assault rifle. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about this new weapon.

Here’s the best EX1 loadout in Warzone.

EX1 overview

Before diving into the build, let’s first dive into an overview so you know how to use the EX1. For starters, there are several ways you can build this weapon, from an SMG to a long-range rifle and even a sniper. This is because the weapon’s attachments fundamentally change how it performs, making it great for nearly all playstyles. The other main thing to note is that the EX1 is sort of a gimmicky weapon. It’s not bad, by any means, but so far, there isn’t a build that places this weapon at the top of the meta. There might be a specific combination of attachments that makes it a top contender, but thus far, the EX1 feels more like dumb fun rather than a competitive choice. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s unusable. Below is our pick for the best loadout for this laser beam.

The best EX1 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle TLL Disk Trim Barrel PWN Beam Condenser Optic G16 2.5x Stock AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel Ion Hand Stop Magazine Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery Rear Grip Hatched Grip Perk Spotter Perk 2 On-Hand

There are plenty of viable builds for the EX1, but our top choice is a long-range class that works on all maps. Feel free to experiment and swap out attachments as you see fit. This setup will prioritize range and recoil control, allowing you to secure long-range eliminations from afar.

Start off with the TLL Disk Trim Muzzle for more damage range, flinch resistance, and an overall boost to recoil control. This is key when building the weapon for long ranges. Next, go with the PWN Beam Condenser Barrel, giving you higher damage, headshot damage, a semi-auto DMR conversion, and more damage range. This will essentially turn the weapon into a powerful, single-fire weapon much like the DMR.

After that, we recommend picking an Optic for long-range such as the G16 2.5x if you’re on console (since console players are locked to 80 FOV). Pick whatever you’re comfortable with, as long as it offers enough magnification. Then, we advise using the AC-Titanium Anchor Stock, which boosts your initial firing recoil and gives more recoil control and aiming stability, perfect for ranged battles.

To further enhance recoil control, we advise using the Ion Hand Stop Stock. When it comes to the Magazine type, there are a few good choices, but for this build, it’s best to use the Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery for more ammo reserve and an increased magazine ammo capacity. It’s also best to use the Hatched Grip Rear Grip for even more recoil control and flinch resistance. Once again, this will make your weapon as easy to control as possible, which is key to winning long-range gunfights.

For Perks, we recommend using Spotter for more damage range. This is highly effective on Caldera, but if you’re playing on smaller maps, you can get away with skipping this weapon Perk in favor of Fleet instead. Finally, finish the build with the On-Hand Perk 2, giving you faster aim down sights speed.

As you might’ve noticed, the EX1 only has nine attachment slots, as opposed to the standard 10. It’s actually missing the Ammunition type since it evidently only shoots laser beams.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

As always, Perk preference comes down to playstyle, but we’ll stick with our trusty setup that has worked for the past few seasons. Start with Quick Fix to immediately trigger health regeneration after securing an elimination or applying an armor plate. Then, we advise using Tempered, allowing you to reach max armor with only two plates instead of three. For Perk slot 3, Amped works great since it gives you faster weapon swap speed.

Lethal Equipment Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment Stim

If you’re playing on Resurgence modes, we recommend using Throwing Knives as your Lethal Equipment. This allows you to immediately finish off a downed opponent without having to waste ammo — perfect for taking on back-to-back battles. Finally, we recommend using Stims, which grant immediate health regeneration, even in the gas.

