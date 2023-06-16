 Skip to main content
The best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone

Joseph Yaden
By

With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 comes the new Tempus Razorback assault rifle, which is available for free as part of the battle pass. You’ll want to use this weapon mainly in fast-paced midrange situations, as it can be a little harder to control when firing at long-range. Still, you can build it to function well at around 45 meters or so, making it a competitive choice on the smaller maps. This is the best Tempus Razorback build in Warzone.

The best Tempus Razorback build

The Tempus Razorback in Warzone.
Activision
Muzzle 16-inch TANKR-V
Barrel 13-inch Frenzy IX
Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56
Laser FSS Ole-V Laser
Magazine 60 Round Mag
Of course, there are several ways you can build this weapon, and you’ll want to make adjustments on the fly as you gain more experience with the Razorback. If you’d like to build it for range, make sure you equip attachments that aid with recoil control and bullet velocity. For this build, we’ll focus on the midrange, which is where this weapon excels.

Start with the 16-inch TANKR-V Muzzle for improved horizontal and vertical recoil control. Then, go with the 13-inch Frenzy IX Barrel, which improves aim down sights (ADS) speed and hip recoil control, and includes a built-in red dot sight, freeing up an attachment slot for you.

Next, we recommend the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel for improved aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. After that, it’s best to equip the FSS Ole-V Laser, giving you better ADS speeds, aiming stability, and faster sprint-to-fire times. Finish off the build with the 60 Round Mag, so you’ve got plenty of ammo to take down your foes (even more important now since max health is up to 300).

