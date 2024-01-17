The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: best weapons and upgrades for No Return

No Return is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s intriguing new roguelike mode, which tasks you with enduring various challenging encounters on a path to a final boss — all while having only a single life. Once you die, your run is over, and you’ll be forced to start over with a brand-new run without anything you collected previously. And with so much at stake, it’s important to know which weapons and upgrades to prioritize throughout each of your runs to improve your chances of survival. Here are our picks for the best weapons and upgrades in No Return.

Any fully-kitted weapon

Look, let’s get something out of the way — if you’re playing No Return and get an opportunity to pick up a fully-kitted weapon, either from the Trading Post or as a reward for a Dead Drop, absolutely make this a core part of your arsenal. These weapons can make your run drastically easier when used against the right foes at the right time. Cherish them.

Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel Shotgun shows up fairly frequently in the Trading Post and is among the simplest but most effective weapons to keep on you. Its high burst damage can be a lifesaver if you’re getting overwhelmed, and it can greatly assist in taking out larger enemies like Bloaters and Seraphite brutes.

Its best upgrade for the Double Barrel Shotgun is Damage, as the power boost can make a big difference, particularly against bosses. However, since that extra damage isn’t likely to make a huge difference against standard foes early on, go for Reload Speed as your first upgrade.

Bow

The Bow is the ultimate weapon for any stealthy player, but it appears a bit less common in the Trading Post than some other weapons on this list. If it shows up, though, it’s worth grabbing for its ability to dispose of enemies silently. Plus, being able to craft explosive arrows can make elites and bosses less of a challenge, too. However, keep in mind that this weapon isn’t typically going to work great in close quarters, so be mindful of your surroundings.

The best upgrade for the Bow is undoubtedly Draw Speed, as you’ll want to get your arrows off quickly in some scenarios. Once that’s squared away, you can also upgrade Stability to make lining up your shots easier.

Hunting Pistol

The Hunting Pistol is a monstrously powerful pistol that can make quick work of elite enemies and dish massive out massive damage to bosses. It seems to show up relatively often in the Trading Post, so don’t pass it up if you get an opportunity to wield it. Just remember that it only loads a single shot at a time, so be sure your aim is true and that you’ve got some space between yourself and your foes to avoid getting caught in a bad situation.

The best upgrade for the Hunting Pistol is Damage because you’ll want to ensure every one of your shots chips away as much of the enemy’s health as possible. Afterward, be sure to upgrade its Stability to help you line up shots more easily.

Bolt-Action Rifle

The Bolt-Action Rifle is a high-damage weapon with excellent accuracy that makes it a cinch to pick off baddies at a distance, and it’s relatively common in the Trading Post. Once they close the gap, you’re probably better off switching to a shotgun or pistol — but if you’re a good enough shot, they may never get a chance to get closer to begin with.

The best upgrade for the Bolt-Action Rifle is Stability to ensure you can easily line up long-range shots. Since your goal is to nail one-shot-kill headshots anyway, Damage can wait until your second upgrade — just be sure you have that one applied before heading into boss battles.

