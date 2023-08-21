 Skip to main content
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at its cheapest-ever price

Link and other characters from Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo / Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch, one of the contenders for this year’s top game, is currently down to its cheapest-ever price on Walmart. Instead of $70, you’ll only have to pay $53 for what will surely end up as one of the console’s classics. However, if you want to take advantage of the $17 discount, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction right now. The game is still drawing a lot of attention, so you need to secure your copy while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was just released in May, but it quickly claimed its spot among the best Nintendo Switch games and the best Zelda games. While its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, focused on exploration, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom focuses on experimentation, as Link is given the ability to fuse together weapons, vehicles, and objects, most of which are limited only by your own imagination. There’s still a lot to explore in Hyrule though, including towers, shrines, dungeons, as Link goes on another quest to save the kingdom, rescue Zelda, and defeat his long-time nemesis Ganondorf.

Completing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t a requirement to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it will give you a better appreciation of the lore behind the games. If you want the complete experience, you should also finish Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is the prequel that explains the chain of events leading into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner and you still don’t have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in your video game library, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get a copy for its lowest price so far from Walmart. From $70, it’s down to $53 for savings of $17. You’ll just have to hurry because we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out soon — complete your purchase of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as soon as you can.

