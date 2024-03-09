 Skip to main content
How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is underway and has brought with it some significant changes to the battle royale map that should shake up things quite a lot. This season is all about ancient gods descending onto the map, which is quite obvious by its multiple mythical locations like Mount Olympus and the Underworld. But these new landing spots aren’t the only thing the gods have brought with them to Fortnite, as players can also get their hands on godly new items like the Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus. In this guide, we’ll tell you where to find the latter and how it works.

How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus and how it works

You can find the Thunderbolt of Zeus by defeating Zeus at Mount Olympus or by searching in Olympus Chests or Underworld Chests. It can also rarely be found in standard and rare chests.

Thunderbolt of Zeus
Epic Games

This powerful lightning-based item can seriously dish out the hurt — provided you can use it in a situation where you won’t be easily shot out of the sky. By pressing the fire button, you leap into the sky to begin unleashing a series of three massive lightning bolts on foes beneath you, with the first two bolts being fired out rapidly and the final one being a bit slower. You’ll only get a total of three charges with this devastating weapon, however, so you’ll want to be certain you make the most of each use and only let loose with it when you feel confident you can wrap up a kill.

