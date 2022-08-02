What a time to be alive. As part of Season 4 Reloaded, The Terminator skins have finally been added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, and they’re some of the coolest the series has ever gotten. Based on the Terminator 2: Judgment Day film, these new cosmetics consist of the T-800 and the T-1000, along with lots of extra Terminator-related goodies. But how can you acquire these new cosmetic bundles, and what do they contain?

Here’s what you need to know about the new Terminator Operator skins in Warzone.

How to get the T-800 Operator

The T-800 skin is part of the Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle, which costs 2,400 COD Points to unlock. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn the cosmetics for free by playing the game, so you’ll need to spend your hard-earned cash to get your hands on them. Remember, 2,400 COD Points is equal to $20, so hopefully you’ll have some leftover currency from a previous battle pass lying around. This bundle features Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 character from T2.

Here’s everything included with the Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle:

Model T-800 — Operator skin

— Operator skin Neural Net Processor — Assault Rifle blueprint

— Assault Rifle blueprint Motorhead — Shotgun blueprint

— Shotgun blueprint Coltan Alloy — SMG blueprint

— SMG blueprint Always Scanning — Charm

— Charm I’ll Be Back — Emblem

— Emblem Infrared Optics — Reticle

— Reticle Terminated — Operator finishing move

— Operator finishing move He’ll Live — Operator MVP highlight

— Operator MVP highlight Trust Me — Operator highlight intro

Be sure to equip this Operator and the accompanying cosmetics, blueprints, and finishing moves to ensure you get the most out of the purchase. Some of the quips range from funny to iconic such as “I need a vacation” and “Come with me if you want to live.”

How to get the T-1000 Operator

As for the T-1000 skin, you’ll need to acquire the T-1000 Ultra Operator bundle to utilize these cosmetics. This bundle costs 2,400 COD Points as well and includes a hefty amount of additional items, including an Operator skin based on Robert Patrick’s character from T2.

Here’s what you get with the bundle:

Model T-1000 — Operator skin

— Operator skin Liquid Metal — SMG blueprint

— SMG blueprint Persistent Mission — Assault Rifle blueprint

— Assault Rifle blueprint Identity Theft — LMG blueprint

— LMG blueprint Alternative Future — Watch

— Watch Unstoppable — Calling Card

— Calling Card Full Chase — Emblem

— Emblem Blocker Remover — Operator finishing move

— Operator finishing move My Turn — Operator highlight intro

— Operator highlight intro I Wouldn’t Worry — Operator MVP highlight

Just like with the T-800, you’ll also find a slew of notable quips for the T-1000. We love the “I wouldn’t worry about him” and the “Call to John now!” quips, so take a moment to check them all out if you can.

As with most bundles, these will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to grab one or both as soon as you can.

