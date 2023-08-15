 Skip to main content
Add 4TB of storage to your PS5 with this SSD and save $220

Keep running out of storage on your PS5? We get it, which is why we’ve spotted an awesome deal at Best Buy that will solve that issue. Right now, you can buy the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD for $310 meaning you save a huge $220 off the regular price of $530. The deal is available for today only so you don’t have long to make the decision. You’re really not going to regret adding more storage to your PS5 though and it works out as far more practical than external hard drive deals going on right now. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD

WD SSDs feature prominently in our look at the best SSDs thanks to being reliable and a great price. With the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD, you’re getting an SSD officially licensed for use with the PlayStation 5 so you can be confident it’ll work well. It has an optimized heatsink built specifically with the PS5 M.2 slot in mind so it’ll run cool and reliably here.

Of course, the true highlight is the huge capacity. 4TB is a lot of room for games and even the biggest installs like Call of Duty: Warzone won’t cramp your PS5’s capacity as there’s truly a lot of room here. It’s the kind of setup that will last you a long time to come so think of this as a good investment. Speeds are pretty good too with up to 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write speeds so you won’t have to be concerned about the risk of stuttering or anything else unpleasant.

The WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD is simple to install too with only a few minutes with a screwdriver leading to you easily installing the drive. The fact you don’t need to add a heatsink yourself makes it all the simpler. If you’ve ever done any kind of DIY, this is actually easier. Seriously.

The WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD is usually priced at $530. As part of Best Buy’s deal of the day, it’s down to $310 for a strictly limited time only. That $220 saving is only going to last you until the day ends so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. We can’t recommend it enough for PlayStation 5 gamers thanks to how useful an upgrade it is.

