Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more

Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more.

The revamped game library is the most notable change you’ll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you’re subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.

Customizing the color of the Xbox controller is another change Xbox players can expect. Starting today, you can change the color of the Xbox button on your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with a wide range of colors that combine red, blue and green LEDs to produce over 16 million hues of light. You can do this from the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox console or Windows PC while your controller is connected, then pick the Color tab to change the color and brightness of the button from an existing or new profile.

You can also choose different default storage locations to install all your games and apps on your Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One systems. You can choose to save those games and apps in the console’s internal storage, your external hard drive, or simply select Let Xbox decide where to put your content in order to save storage space. PC players and Xbox app users also get some helpful features from this update. PC users can now create a shareable link for Captures through the Xbox Game Bar and have access to noise suppression settings in the Xbox app.

Finally, players can now set up and start parties straight from the Xbox app via a Parties option in the Social tab. If your Microsoft device is connected to the internet, you should get these updates today.

