 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more

Cristina Alexander
By

Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more.

The revamped game library is the most notable change you’ll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you’re subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.

The Xbox Full library redesign with games labeled with logos from subscription services, such as Xbox Game Pass and EA Play.
Microsoft

Customizing the color of the Xbox controller is another change Xbox players can expect. Starting today, you can change the color of the Xbox button on your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with a wide range of colors that combine red, blue and green LEDs to produce over 16 million hues of light. You can do this from the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox console or Windows PC while your controller is connected, then pick the Color tab to change the color and brightness of the button from an existing or new profile.

You can also choose different default storage locations to install all your games and apps on your Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One systems. You can choose to save those games and apps in the console’s internal storage, your external hard drive, or simply select Let Xbox decide where to put your content in order to save storage space. PC players and Xbox app users also get some helpful features from this update. PC users can now create a shareable link for Captures through the Xbox Game Bar and have access to noise suppression settings in the Xbox app.

Finally, players can now set up and start parties straight from the Xbox app via a Parties option in the Social tab. If your Microsoft device is connected to the internet, you should get these updates today.

Editors' Recommendations

What is Discord?
Discord
The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2022 (right now)
Karl Fairburne on a zipline in Sniper Elite 5.
Overwatch 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.
PlayStation VR2: release date, launch games, price, and more
Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
Disney Dreamlight Valley and Harvestella make one critical farming mistake
Donald Duck walks through a town in Disney Dreamlight Valley,
Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.
Early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage reportedly leaks after major Rockstar hack
Michael from Grand Theft Auto V.
Soul Hackers 2 could have been the perfect Game Pass RPG
Soul Hackers 2 cast
How to use Discord on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X with controller.
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2022
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A rolling field near mountains in Middle-earth.
Evil West: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Jesse punching a vampire.
Rockstar says Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks won’t have ‘long-term’ effects on development
Rockstar Teaser Image 2