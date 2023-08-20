This deal saves you $50 on the Xbox Series S, but it ends soon

If you’ve been resisting Xbox Series X and S deals for a while now, but feel ready to succumb, you’ll appreciate the deal at Best Buy today. Buy an Xbox Series S and you pay $250, saving $50 off the regular price of $300. Even better, it’s the Gilded Hunter bundle so you get in-game content for Fall Guys, Rocket League, and Fortnite. Keen to learn more about the Xbox Series S? Let’s take a look before the deal ends very soon.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

In an ideal world, it’d make sense to buy the Xbox Series X over the Xbox Series S given its extra power, but it’s more complicated than that. For instance, if you already have a PlayStation 5 or gaming PC, or you simply just want to dabble in Xbox gaming, the Xbox Series S is a great inexpensive option.

One of the most impressive things about the Xbox Series S is that it’s tiny for what it offers. It’s incredibly portable being more compact than many textbooks. It comes at a price as it means it only has around 370GB of usable storage space, plus there’s no disc drive. It’s also less powerful — it can’t play games in 4K — but you can still enjoy everything that’s out there for the Xbox Series X including the best games on Xbox Game Pass and the best Xbox One games too.

While 4K gaming is off the cards, you can still play games at up to 120 FPS with Quick Resume and lightning-fast load times ensuring you can get straight into the game fast. You can also use the Xbox Series S as an effective streaming machine with all your favorite streaming apps here.

Adding to the value, you get the Gilded Hunter pack for Fortnite with new skins. That trend continues with the Gilded Hunter pack for Rocket League adding a new car and decal, while Fall Guys players gain a new costume and emote.

An affordable console gaming package for many, the Microsoft Xbox Series S is down to $250 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Usually priced at $300, you’re saving $50, so it’s a pretty sweet deal if you haven’t bought an Xbox already. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations