Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s Prime Day, and you can get an Xbox Series S for $200 (seriously)

Noah McGraw
By
The Xbox Series S console on its side with controller.

When the newest generation of consoles dropped, it was almost impossible to get one. The chip shortage hurt production, and the pandemic hurt supply lines and delivery all around. That era has passed, and we can now get some fantastic Xbox Series S and X deals. Prime Day deals don’t hurt either. Right now the cheapest way to grab an Xbox Series S is by getting a renewed model at Amazon. We’ll get more into what “renewed” means down below. For now, all you need to know is this: You can get an Xbox Series S for $199 during Prime Day.

Why you should buy a refurbished Xbox Series S on Prime Day

The Xbox Series S is the younger sibling of the Series X. It has a little bit less power and doesn’t take discs, just downloaded games. It will still play any game you want though. When you compare the Xbox Series S vs Series X, the X has a better GPU, more RAM and memory bandwidth, and the ability to render 8K. It’s also almost twice as expensive when neither one has a discount. If none of these features sound like deal breakers for you (or you don’t even have an 8K TV), the Xbox Series S should serve you fine. It’s the budget option for more casual gamers.

Now about that suspicious word, “renewed.” You can lower your hackles. Yes, renewed items mean that someone else had them at some point. It also means that they have been restored to factory quality by dedicated professionals. The seal on the packaging may be broken but this Xbox Series S will function like its brand new. We’re big advocates for renewed products here at Digital Trends. Things like refurbished laptop deals help cut down on the amount of electronic waste in the world, and they save you money in the process.

A renewed Xbox Series S will cost you just $199 if you buy it during Prime Day deals. This is by far the cheapest way to place current-gen games. It’s certainly the lowest price Amazon has ever sold the device for, beating the previous low of $ Grab it before it sells out, because this deal likely won’t last all the way through Prime Day.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Prime Day deal knocks $400 off this 49-inch LG curved monitor
lg 49 inch ultragear curved monitor deal amazon july 2023

Give justice to your powerful gaming PC by buying a top-quality display like the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, which is available from Amazon's Prime Day deals for just $900. That's its cheapest price this year -- beating the previous low of $947 -- for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,300. We're not sure if the monitor's stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday though, so it's highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor
The 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor features Dual QHD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it's also an ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio that combines with the curved screen for a truly immersive experience for video games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature also combines with the height, tilt and swivel adjustments that you can make to the monitor to let you place it at the most comfortable angle while you play. You can also go with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture configurations if you want to look at content from separate sources.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

This 32-inch WQHD gaming monitor can be yours for $230 for Prime Day
The Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor on a white background.

If you're building your gaming computer setup with Amazon's Prime Day deals, you shouldn't forget to also invest in a decent screen to give justice to your gaming PC's processing power. Here's a nice option -- the 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor for $230, which beats its previously lowest price this year of $247 after a $120 discount on its original price of $350. There's a chance that this offer doesn't last until the end of Prime Day on July 12 though, so you're going to have to make the purchase now if you don't want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor
You'll always see Acer products in our roundups of the best monitors and best gaming monitors, which means you should expect top-quality performance from the Acer Nitro XV320QU gaming monitor. It will make sure that you'll maximize the video game experience on the best gaming PCs with a 31.5-inch screen that features WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, while Acer's ComfyView technology will keep your eyes comfortable even when you end up playing for several hours.

