Walmart has one of the better Xbox Series X deals that’s perfect for gifting someone this Christmas. Today, you can buy the Xbox Series X for $349 thereby saving a huge $150 off the original price of $499. Proving to be hugely popular, this is a deal that gamers really aren’t going to want to miss out on. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through the benefits or you can simply hit the button below if you know it’s the one for you.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful games console around at the moment with 12 teraflops of processing power, which provides games with stunning 4K visuals. It can achieve 120 frames per second along with HDR technology and exceptional cooling. Sure, it’s not the best looking of consoles around but it’s certainly powerful. Storage wise, it has 1TB of hard drive space with 802GB of that being usable. You’ll need to buy a dedicated storage upgrade card if you want to improve upon that.

The Xbox controller remains similar to the Xbox One device before it which also means you can use existing hardware that you might own from previous generations. The console offers neat features like Quick Resume so you can suspend play much like pausing an app on your phone, while Smart Delivery provides you with the upgraded version of older games automatically. It’s a smart move to check out the best games on Xbox Game Pass and sign up for the service with plenty of new titles regularly added, and some of the best Xbox Series X games available through the service, effectively for free if you don’t mind a subscription fee. It’s a great way to enjoy many more games than buying individually.

The Xbox Series X gives you the chance to play games like Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, Starfield, and many others. It’s available now at Walmart for $150 off bringing it down to $349 for a limited time only. An ideal gift for a loved one this Christmas or for yourself, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

