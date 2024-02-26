Now’s a great time to buy an extra Xbox Wireless Controller

One of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals is being able to buy an Xbox Wireless Controller for just $44. The deal is over at Walmart and means you save $16 off the regular price of $60. Sure, the console comes with one controller but if you want to enjoy some couch co-op or competitive gaming in arm’s reach, you need an extra controller. Here’s what else you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Xbox Wireless Controller

One of the best Xbox Series X controllers for a typical day’s gaming, the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller is always a good addition to your collection. Rarely discounted by this much, it has all the essentials. It has a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. There’s also a new hybrid D-pad which is accurate yet feels familiar.

Next to the standard set of buttons, there’s a Share button so if you’re keen to capture and share content like screenshots or video clips, you can do so at a quick tap of a button without stretching too far. Alternatively, you can use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and set up custom controller profiles that suit your needs, with different profiles available for different games. If you like to always feel in full control of what you’re doing, it’s worth dipping into remapping things.

The Xbox Wireless Controller also has sculpted surfaces and refined geometry so it always feels good in your hands. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headsets or you can choose to use Bluetooth instead alongside some of the other best Xbox Series X accessories. The Xbox Wireless Controller works with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Android, so you have plenty of functionality here.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is currently just $44 for either the White or Carbon Black controller at Walmart. A sweet saving of $16, this is a pretty hefty and unusual discount on a highly sought-after accessory. Check it out now before you miss out on the large savings.

