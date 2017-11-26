A.I.-powered Ara electric toothbrush keeps track of how well you’re brushing

You may not want to think about your dental hygiene over the holidays, but without a healthy set of pearly whites, how could you possibly eat all that delicious food you’ve been dreaming about since last holiday season? Here to help you avoid the withering stare of your dentist, even in the midst of gluttony, is the Ara from Kolibree, a new AI-powered toothbrush that claims to help your teeth stay on the nice list this season.

This electric toothbrush will ensure that you’re brushing for 2 minutes by staying on for 2 minutes. While you may think that you’re spending 120 seconds at the sink twice a day, data suggests that the average brushing time in the U.S. is only 45 to 70 seconds long (and consequently, that 60 to 90 percent of children and nearly all adults have cavities). But aside from pure time spent brushing, Ara also comes with a Coach+ feature that shows you where you should be expending more effort.

By keeping tabs on the companion app, you’ll be able to check out a 3D model of your mouth that highlights the areas you’ve yet to brush in yellow, and the areas you’ve dealt with in white. And in the center of the screen, you’ll see a percentage figure that relates to the number of surfaces you’ve successfully cleaned (and who doesn’t want to obtain that perfect 100 percent?).

Ara will also send users weekly reports on just how well they’ve taken care of their teeth, so you can either pat yourself on the back, or take a long, hard look at yourself in the bathroom mirror. The brush weighs in at just 2.5 ounces, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go for the holiday season, and thanks to a two-week battery life, you’re all set even if you forget the induction charger at home.

“Here at Kolibree, we have figured out how to make today’s advanced machine learning technology benefit oral care in fun, accessible ways,” said Thomas Serval, CEO, chairman, and co-founder of Kolibree. “We hope to change the landscape of dental health for the better, altering the way individuals approach their oral health care practices.”

You can order the Ara now for $129.