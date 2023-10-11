 Skip to main content
AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which Prime Day deal should you buy?

Jennifer Allen
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
Lots of Prime Day Apple deals for the October event mean we’re seeing some great discounts on pretty much all AirPods. Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is the latest extravaganza, and it’s happening closer to the holiday shopping season, so you can get some sweet, sweet discounts. It also means now’s a great time to grab a new pair of AirPods, with price cuts to the older AirPods (2nd generation), which are down to $89, the AirPods (3rd generation) at $150, and the latest Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) at $189. All of them are worth your time and money, but how do you know they’re the right match for your specific needs? Before you delve into the Prime Day deals going on right now, here’s a quick explainer of what you need to know about the differences.

What’s the difference?

While all three AirPods may look similar, there are actually some key differences between them. The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are now considered fairly basic AirPods — earbuds. This particular revision on sale comes with a Lightning charging case rather than a wireless one. Also, they’re simply basic earphones, albeit stylish ones that take seconds to pair with all your Apple devices, as well as offer in-ear detection and Siri support. You also gain five hours of listening time on one charge with more than 24 hours via the charging case.

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) extend that battery life to six hours on one charge and more than 30 hours via the charging case. Again, the case is a Lightning one rather than wireless. You also gain personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that it feels like the sound is placed all around you based on the shape of your ear. There are also force sensor controls to help you change music or answer calls.

Better still and much more different is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). They look similar, but they have a wireless charging case which can be more convenient. They also have Active Noise Cancellation to rival the best noise-canceling earbuds while you get a richer audio experience on top of personalized spatial audio. A dedicated transparency mode allows you to listen back into what you need to hear, such as someone speaking to you. Up to six hours of battery life comes from one charge, while you get 30 hours in total via the charging case.

Which should you buy?

Buying AirPods could be as simple as snapping up the best wireless earbuds, and that’s that, but you don’t want to spend any more than you need to, right?

The AirPods (2nd generation) are perfect for someone who wants to keep costs down but still wants the convenience that comes from earbuds that pair with their Apple devices pretty much instantly. You get reasonable battery life plus the convenience that comes from being able to automatically switch between different Apple devices. Right now, you can buy them for $89, reduced from $140, so they’re quite affordable.

However, if you can, it’s worth spending a little more on the Apple AirPods (3rd generation). These lack ANC but are otherwise very good earbuds for the price. Personalized spatial audio sounds great and enhances the sound quality more than your average earbuds at this price. You also get the benefit of water and sweat resistance, so they’re good for active people such as gym goers or people who regularly run. Priced at $150 instead of $169, you get a lot of good sound quality for less here.

If you can afford it, you’ll love the freedom of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Sound quality is exceptional and greatly enhanced by active noise cancellation that blocks out surrounding noises like vehicles. Being able to rely on transparency mode when you need to speak to someone is useful too. These are the earbuds for regular commuters or those who simply want to lose themselves to great music or podcasts, no matter how noisy their surroundings may be. That’s also likely to help when running and wanting to zone out from the world. At $189, reduced from $249, this is a good time to treat yourself to more premium earbuds than you might normally buy.

