The most popular offers during Amazon Black Friday deals involve the brand’s own products, and that includes its streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. If you’ve had your eye on it for a while, don’t miss this chance to get it with a 50% discount that pulls its price down to just $25 from $50. The $25 in savings isn’t much, but you can consider it a bonus if you were thinking about buying the streaming stick anyway. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday as Black Friday deals may expire sooner than expected, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you should buy it now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you don’t want to part ways yet with your non-smart TV, or if you’re not impressed with the operating system of your 4K TV, then the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is your solution. Setting it up is very easy — just insert it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug in its power cable, and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home’s internet with Wi-Fi 6. This grants your TV access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, through which you can watch your favorite streaming shows in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience, and Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

In addition to streaming services, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K enables voice commands through its Alexa Voice Remote, so you can conveniently search for content to watch, launch apps, and control your other smart home devices through voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa. This will all be fast and smooth thanks to the streaming stick’s quad-core 1.7 GHz processor.

If you want to equip your TV with a streaming device, check out this year’s Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals, which includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at 50% off. Instead of $50, you’ll only have to pay $25, for savings of $25. We’re not sure how long it will stay this cheap, but there’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Black Friday itself if stocks sell out quickly. To make sure tht you get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at half-price, you should complete the transaction immediately.

