Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute steal while it’s 50% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023).
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The most popular offers during Amazon Black Friday deals involve the brand’s own products, and that includes its streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. If you’ve had your eye on it for a while, don’t miss this chance to get it with a 50% discount that pulls its price down to just $25 from $50. The $25 in savings isn’t much, but you can consider it a bonus if you were thinking about buying the streaming stick anyway. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday as Black Friday deals may expire sooner than expected, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you should buy it now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you don’t want to part ways yet with your non-smart TV, or if you’re not impressed with the operating system of your 4K TV, then the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is your solution. Setting it up is very easy — just insert it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug in its power cable, and follow the onscreen instructions to connect it to your home’s internet with Wi-Fi 6. This grants your TV access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, through which you can watch your favorite streaming shows in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience, and Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

In addition to streaming services, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K enables voice commands through its Alexa Voice Remote, so you can conveniently search for content to watch, launch apps, and control your other smart home devices through voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa. This will all be fast and smooth thanks to the streaming stick’s quad-core 1.7 GHz processor.

If you want to equip your TV with a streaming device, check out this year’s Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals, which includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at 50% off. Instead of $50, you’ll only have to pay $25, for savings of $25. We’re not sure how long it will stay this cheap, but there’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Black Friday itself if stocks sell out quickly. To make sure tht you get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at half-price, you should complete the transaction immediately.

The best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals right now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 55 Inch TV Deals

Black Friday deals are historically the best time of year to buy a new TV with many retailers homing in on offering the absolute best prices on highly sought after TVs. With so many TV deals going on, we've focused on the best 55-inch TV Black Friday deals currently available. A great mid-range size for many homes, there are some awesome deals on big name brands including the best TV brands. Read on while we take you through what's out there.
Best 55-inch TV Black Friday deal
TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV -- $300, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there's a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there's a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

Read more
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,600 off for Black Friday
Samsung S95C OLED

This is one of the most attractive OLED TV Black Friday deals in the market right now -- a $1,600 discount from Best Buy for the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV, which slashes its price from $3,600 to $2,000. It's still not cheap even with the savings, but this is the kind of purchase from Best Buy Black Friday TV deals that will totally transform your living room. We're not sure if this offer will remain online through to the shopping holiday though, so if you don't want to miss out, it's highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV
You shouldn't underestimate how big the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV is -- you need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you have enough space for it. If you do, then you should be looking forward to watching the most popular shows and movies with 4K Ultra HD resolution, with the TV's Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling capable of upgrading the quality of all kinds of content. The Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV runs on the Tizen platform to grant you access to your favorite streaming services, and it even comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub that collects all video games streaming services in one place.

Read more
Bose’s new Smart Ultra soundbar just had its price slashed
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.

We didn't expect the Bose Smart Ultra, which was rolled out just over a month ago, to have its price slashed for this year's Black Friday soundbar deals, but you shouldn't be complaining. Amazon is offering the soundbar for $799 instead of its original price of $899, for savings of $100. It may not be much of a discount, but you might as well take advantage of it if you're interested in the brand's latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. There's no telling how much stock they've put up for sale with this cheaper price, so before the bargain gets taken down, you should complete your purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar
The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar is the successor of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, with the major upgrade being the addition of an AI-driven dialogue mode that makes spoken words much easier to hear and understand using machine learning. This is especially important when watching live shows and sports programs, as there's no available subtitles for such content. Meanwhile, similar to its predecessor, the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar features up-firing drivers that bounce sound off the ceiling to your listening position, which enables Dolby Atmos and other surround sound formats.

Read more