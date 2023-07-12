 Skip to main content
The Fire TV Stick is 58% off, the cheapest it’s ever been

Albert Bassili
By
Two Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sticks in hand.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Even though most modern TVs come with some form of smart TV platform, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll like it, especially if you’re already ingrained in another ecosystem. That’s where the Amazon Fire TV stick comes into play, allowing Amazon users to gain access to the Amazon ecosystem with a simple little device, and it’s even going for very cheap right now. While it’s normally $40, you can grab it for just $17 from Amazon, which is great, especially if you want to grab a couple of different TVs.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Stick

Of course, if you’re not familiar with what is the Amazon Fire TV, it’s a little device that attaches to your HDMI port and lets you stream directly from the stick, which hosts Amazon’s Fire Smart TV platform. Another important thing to know about the Fire TV Stick is that it runs on FHD resolutions only; if you want something that can handle 4k TVs, you should pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has many great extra features. Under the plastic, you’ll find a dual-core processor, dedicated VideoCore4 GPU, and 1GB of RAM, which may not seem like much, but it still provides a relatively snappy experience when browsing all the channels. There’s also 8GB storage to save a couple of episodes of something, and a dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi adapter that provides a strong internet connection so you can stream everything without lag or issues.

The Fire TV Stick also comes with a remote control with an embedded microphone, which means you can control the platform using a voice which is very convenient since you don’t have to click through things or pull out the Amazon app. That said, you can certainly use the Amazon app if you prefer, which is easier for you. Besides that, the only thing to be aware of is that it the Fire Stick takes power from a USB, which you can connect to the TV but usually switches off with the TV, so there’s a minute or so of uptime every time you switch on, so it might be better to plug it into the outlet directly.

Overall, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a cheap way to access the Amazon ecosystem, especially since it’s going for just $17. That said, if you haven’t committed to Amazon yet, be sure to check out our breakdown between the Chromecast with Google TV vs. Roku Streaming Stick 4K vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and if you are committed to Amazon, then we have a great breakdown between the Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Cube you can check out.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
